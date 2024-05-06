It’s no surprise that Gigi Hadid turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala — she’s been doing it for years.

The model, 29, wore a white Thom Browne off-the-shoulder adorned with a yellow flower on the front while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. While the top of her dress was pretty simple, the bottom included more flowers with some green vines. The gown featured nearly three million microbeads, which took 500 hours to attach. (It’s important to note that Hadid had a few men with her fluffing her skirt.) Earlier in the day, she hinted at the look in an Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of the designer’s name in on a tag that read “Met Gala.”

She paired the look with a yellow ring and long earrings, following this year’s “The Garden of Time” dress code — she also had yellow roses in hand. Hadid completed her ensemble with an Old Hollywood glam look that matched her signature blonde hairstyle.

Celebrity nail artist Mei Kawajiri teamed up with Nailboo, using their gel products as a way to complete Hadid’s on-theme look.

“I like to paint a single very thin coat of nude gel to keep the french manicure a bit more fresh and sheer,” Kawajiri said in a statement about Hadid’s nails. “The hand sculpted 3D yellow flowers add a playful touch to a classic style. This mix of playful and classic is just like Gigi. We wanted the nail looks to be a continuation of her Met Gala look designed by Thom Browne.”

The 2024 Met Gala theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth and Bad Bunny set as the celebrity hosts. The accompanying Costume Institute exhibit will feature various garments designed by Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior and Hubert de Givenchy among other notable designers.

Hadid, of course, is no stranger to the Met Gala, having attended nearly every year since 2015. The first time she walked the iconic carpet, the model rocked a red DVF gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

As the years went on, Hadid’s outfits reflected the designers she was working closely with at the time. She went to the event in 2016 and 2017 dressed in Tommy Hilfiger, which was reflective of her various Tommy X Gigi collections.

Hadid has also teamed up with Versace twice — in 2018 and 2022 — along with Michael Kors and Prada.

Monday’s appearance at the Met Gala comes weeks after Hadid and boyfriend Bradley Cooper went on a romantic vacation to Carmel-by-the-Sea, California alongside best friend Taylor Swift and the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, revealed details from the vacation while attending the QVC’s Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas late last month. People reported that Donna and Cooper, 49, met up at the event, with the NFL mom saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

While Hadid’s friendship with Swift, 34, spans longer than a decade, her romance with Cooper has been going strong for the past few months. The duo were first romantically linked in October 2023, with a source telling Us that they were “really enjoying spending time” together.