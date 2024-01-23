The Best Celebrity Style Sightings at Sundance Film Festival 2024 

The 2024 Sundance Film Festival has commenced, and the stars are showing up in style.

Kristen Stewart attended the event’s opening night gala on January 18 in Chanel, and Malia Obama rocked the red carpet screening of her short film, The Heart, that same day in an effortlessly cool ensemble. One day later, Julia Fox shared her take on streetwear in a hoodie and a strapless sequin dress at the premiere of Presence, which she stars in alongside Lucy Liu.

Actress Simone Ashley looked angelic in all white at the 10 Lives premiere on January 20 as Chrissy Teigen gave Us skin, texture and sophistication with a cutout blazer at the debut of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, which follows the TV personality and David Chang as they host dinner parties around Los Angeles with celebrity guests.

Other Sundance attendees included Camila Cabello, Pedro Pascal, Saoirse Ronan and more.

Keep scrolling to see the best style moments from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival: