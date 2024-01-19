Malia Obama’s red carpet debut was effortlessly cool.

The 25-year-old daughter of former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama attended the premiere of her short film, The Heart, at Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, January 18. (The couple also share 22-year-old daughter Sasha.)

Malia looked gleeful but relaxed in a gray wool coat teamed with a loose blouse, dark pants and plum-colored platform boots. She accessorized with a scarf around her neck and had her hair styled in goddess braids. She rocked soft glam for the occasion, opting for only blush and mascara.

When it comes to her style, Malia maintains an easygoing aesthetic with the use of loose-fitting pants, graphic T-shirts, flannels — all of which she typically pairs with sneakers and combat boots.

At the Thursday screening, Malia posed solo on the red carpet and alongside a host of other filmmakers and producers.

Her short film, The Heart, follows the “intense” and “complex” relationship between a mother and son as they experience an “unexpected request” and a “terrible loss,” per IMDb.



In an interview about the project, Malia revealed, “The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things. … We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are.”

In addition to The Heart, Malia’s entertainment portfolio includes serving as a writer on Donald Glover’s Swarm.

Her parents have also dabbled in film, producing the eerie November 2023 Netflix film Leave the World Behind, which stars Ethan Hawke, Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali.

The movie tells the story of a family who begin to experience a series of world-ending cyber attacks while on vacation outside of New York City.

The Obamas founded their production company, Higher Ground, in 2018 following Barack’s two terms in the White House, previously taking home an Oscar for their 2019 documentary, American Factory.