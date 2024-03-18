Rachel Zegler, Anne Hathaway and Gabrielle Union are only a few of the stars who have stunned at the 2024 SXSW Festival.

The annual festival highlights movies, music and art. This year, it took place from Friday, March 8 until Saturday, March 16, in Austin, Texas. Zegler, 22, commanded attention at the Y2K world premiere on March 9, in an asymmetrical Viktor & Rolf mini dress featuring a ripped skirt and a button-up top. She paired her frock with strappy platform heels and silver earrings.

For glam, Zegler donned feathered eyebrows, black eyeliner and a sharp contour. Her brunette strands were parted down the center and styled in messy curls.

Union, 51, meanwhile, looked classy in a sleeveless blazer and knee-length shorts at the Idea of You premiere on March 16. She elevated her timeless ensemble with flats from Prada and hoop earrings.

Hathaway, 41, who plays Sophie in the movie, also turned heads in a beaded Patou dress and chrome heels. She accessorized with a matching purse and diamond jewelry.

Keep scrolling to see the best looks at the SXSW festival.