Beautiful on the inside out! Through the years, our favorite actresses, talk show hosts, writers and producers have served up unforgettable makeup looks at the Emmys — since the first ceremony in 1959.

While we’ve enjoyed seeing smokey eyes and bedazzled lips, nothing beats an effortless glow. We’re talking soft glam that enhances a person’s natural beauty.

The timeless style pays a bit more attention to certain features on the face by applying just enough product to all the right place. For example, a little shimmer on the corner of the eye goes a long way.

If you’re not catching our drift, Zendaya perfectly pulled off the aesthetic at the 2019 Emmys. The Malcolm & Marie star complemented her green Vera Wang gown and voluminous red locks with dainty mascara and a glossy pink pout. Zendaya worked with celebrity makeup artist Sheika Daley, who used all Lancôme products to bring the Euphoria‘s flawless beat to life. Included in the cosmetic lineup was the brand’s Click and Glow Liquid Highlighter, which helped give Zendaya dewy skin.

Mandy Moore has also had her share of memorable makeup moments at the Emmys. In 2018, she graced the red carpet in a custom Rodarte dress that featured a plunging neckline. For her glam, the This Is Us star went with a warm, gold face — thanks to the use of Lancôme Dual Finish Highlighter in 05 Sparking Peche, her makeup artist, Jenn Streicher, told Allure at the time. On her eyes, Streicher applied different shades of coral, giving Moore fall-ready finish.

Another standout soft glam moment came from Blake Lively in 2009. The Gossip Girl alum strutted her stuff in a daring red Versace dress. Letting her dress be the statement, Lively’s longtime makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, gave the actress a delicate pout Dior Serum de Rouge Lipstick and Dior Lip Polish in Radiance Expert on top. “I used a lot of warm, honey colors on her skin and lips to make her green eyes pop,” the beauty guru said at the time, per blog Rouge18.com.

Flash-forward to the 2021 ceremony — when Emma Corrin proved that natural lashes can look just as beautiful as falsies. The Crown star, who rocked a yellow strapless dress and bonnet by Miu Miu, opted to go without foundation, only sporting orange eyeshadow.

Keep scrolling to see more soft glam makeup moments: