The Evolution of Kim Zolciak’s Beloved Lip Fillers: Pics

Kim Zolciak, 42, loves her lip fillers. The Don’t Be Tardy star’s so in love with the temporary cosmetic procedure that you’ll never see her without her signature plump pout.

Over the years, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s become more and more transparent about her love for injection lip filler. She’s no stranger to documenting her latest appointment with Dr. Thuy Doan for her 3 million Instagram followers answering all of Andy Cohen’s questions about them on Watch What Happens Live.

The Florida native’s fans have mixed feelings about her lips. Some mind their business and praise the star’s glam looks while others call her out and criticize her on social media. Occasionally, Zolciak claps back in defense of her aesthetic choices. In April 2018, she responded to a commentator who said, “You don’t need the lip fillers!” with “I love them for now.”

Zolciak changes up the appearance of her lips occasionally, especially since they have to be refilled every three months or so. She’s gone bigger, smaller and occasionally gets ‘em dissolved and refilled. Last February, she “jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon” by having them dissolved to “make them perfect” just like her daughter.

“I really wanted them closer to my nose per se,” she continued. “I wanted, like, a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.” It’s a science!

The mom of six approves of her children getting lip injections when they turn 18. Zolciak’s 23-year-old daughter got hers done in November 2015, from none other than Kylie Jenner’s Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Ourian.

“She bothered me for five years about her lips,” Zolciak told Us Weekly in May 2016. “She was like, ‘I hate my lips, I hate my lips.’ So I’m like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it.”

Keep scrolling to see how Zolciak’s buzzworthy lips have evolved over the years!

