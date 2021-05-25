Be it Zendaya’s yellow gown at the Oscars or Alicia Keys‘ pink two-piece set from the Billboard Music Awards, Valentino Haute Couture is loved by the stars — and for good reason.

While custom Valentino couture costs a pretty penny, the brand is launching a beauty line that feels and looks just as luxe — but is a heck of a lot more accessible.

Valentino Beauty, which will be rolled out starting in August, ranges in price from $25 to $235. From basics like mascara and lipstick to more experimental products like glitter pigments, the collection includes “multi-use, multi-finish products that speak to the freedom of expression and individuality that lies at the core of the brand.”

The product that has Us the most excited is hands-down the Rosso Valentino lipstick, which retails for $55 and comes in 50 shades, ranging from iconic Valentino Red to flattering nudes and rich corals.

Aside from the fact that the shiny red packaging is simply stunning, the lipstick comes in two different formulas. The first, a satin lipstick, has a liquid-lipstick texture in bullet form. The second is a creamy matte with a blurred finish.

Want a Valentino clutch and new makeup? The Go-Clutch, which retails for $235, not only houses a satin or matte powder or bronzer, but also doubles as a chic accessory.

When it came to complexion, the brand launched a Very Valentino foundation, $64, available in 40 shades, V-Lighter, a $58 hyaluronic acid-infused highlighter, and Go-Cushion, a satin powder.

On the lower end of the price range, Valentino Beauty offers a Stick With Me Glitter Primer for $25, four shades of Dreamdust Eye Glitter for $32 each, a loose glitter which retails for $32. Of course, we have to mention the Magnificent Mascara, $30, that gives up to 15 times the volume.

In addition to the glitter options mentioned above, the line also includes Eye2Cheek, $58, a creamy product that can be used as shadow or blush, an eyeshadow quad, $98, which is available in eight shades, as well as a double-ended eyeline and triple-ended brow product, which both retail for $40.

Pierpaolo Piccioli, Creative Director of Maison Valentino, oversaw the creation of the makeup line. He even shot the campaign, which stars 16 unique models, himself.

“Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity,” Piccioli said in a press release.

He continued: “Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection.”

To take a closer look at the collection, keep scrolling!