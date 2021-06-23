The start of something new! Vanessa Hudgens and Madison Beer may seem like an unlikely duo, but the two stars have teamed up to create a very science-y skincare line, KNOW Beauty, which launched on Tuesday, June 22.

Before we get into the product of it all, we’re sure there’s a little head scratching going on about how this partnership even came to be. Here’s the deal: Hudgens’ younger sister, Stella, is “close friends” with Beer.

And long story short, the two stars were frustrated with the “trail and error” that goes into curating an effective, easy skincare routine and wanted to start their own line.

But celebrity beauty brands are a dime a dozen and slapping their name on a jar wasn’t in the cards.

So, they teamed up with Harvard-trained dermatologist Dr. Karen Kagha to formulate a line that essentially analyzes your DNA to recommend the best possible products for your skin.

Customers will purchase a Skin DNA Kit for $95 — cheek swaps included — and ship it back. Skin genetics are then analyzed across seven categories: collagen renewal, pigmentation and sun damage, antioxidant support, skin sensitivity and advanced glycation end productions.

You can also take a diagnostic quiz that gives insight into everything from your skin struggles to lifestyle choices. Fast forward a bit and the brand recommends a routine tailored to you.

The products, which range from purifying face washes to lightweight lotions, cost anywhere from $20 to $30.

While the line wasn’t teased in advance, it has been in the works for quite some time.

“I’ve been working away behind-the-scenes on a project for over a year now … and I’m so excited to bring @weareknowbeauty into the world in partnership with @madisonbeer and @drkarenk! Anyone that knows me knows I’m a maximalist when it comes to skincare, but I always thought there should be an easier way to figure out what’s actually right for your skin,” Hudgens wrote via Instagram. “KNOW Beauty is a smarter way to build a skincare routine that takes the guesswork out of the process.”

Beer also took to social media to share the news with her followers, giving some insight into her skincare concerns and favorite products.

“After dealing with acne on & off for years I realized that I honestly had no idea what I was putting on my face, and it felt like everything made my acne worse. I always thought there should be an easier way to figure out the right products to use,” she said as part of a caption.

As for her favorites? The Calming Day Moisturizer and Resurfacing Night Serum, which she added to her routine after learning that her “genetic skin elasticity is lower.”