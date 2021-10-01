Girl power! Trailblazers, change-makers, philanthropists and more fabulous forces in Hollywood arrived at Variety’s Power of Women event on Thursday, September 30.

And while the evening was an amazing way to honor the work women are doing when they’re not standing in the spotlight, there was certainly an emphasis on fabulous fashion too.

Take Katy Perry for example. The 36-year-old superstar, who was in attendance on behalf of her work with Firework Foundation, which empowers children “by igniting their inner light through the arts,” wore a stunning Schiaparelli ensemble. The lilac number, which was styled by Tatiana Waterford, featured voluminous puff sleeves and a cascading train.

Perry walked the carpet alongside Orlando Bloom. And while their adorable couple style was certainly front and center, it was Angelina Jolie’s guest that stole the show.

The 46-year-old actress, who stunned in a gorgeous Harith Hashim gown, was accompanied by her eldest daughter, Zahara, who wore a chic white jumpsuit.

Even though Jolie does her fair share of philanthropic work with charities such as UNICEF, she was in attendance to introduce the one and only Amanda Gorman for her work with WriteGirl, a creative writing and mentoring organization, during the night’s dinner.

Gorman has made it clear that she’s a force in fashion over the past year, even co-hosting the 2021 Met Gala. And her walk down the carpet last night was no exception. She looked simply radiant in a hot pink Versace number, which was accessorized with Vram jewelry.

Another style standout from the evening was Lorde, who fully embraced her quirky style. The 24-year-old singer rocked a lilac number by Rodarte that was printed with a variety of different kinds and colors of mushrooms. The star, who was being honored for her work with 350 Aotearo, “an organization committed to ended fossil fuel-driven products,” accessorized her ensemble with a Tyler Ellis clutch.

We’d be remiss not to mention Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais, who rocked a pair of black leather pants and a velvet red coat from Dries Van Noten. The reality star, 54, who was a presenter at the dinner, also took to Instagram to share a behind the snap with Tia Mowry.

“Love me some @tiamowry @variety women in power,” she captioned an Instagram video. Mowry, for her part, wore a black leather jumpsuit. It was her glam that took her look to the next level though, as she donned a butt-length braid.

To see all of these looks and more, keep scrolling. Us Weekly’s Stylish is rounding up the best outfits — and sharing all the details — below!