On Saturday, June 1, some of the hottest stars in Hollywood flocked to Liberty State Park in New Jersey to attend the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic — A.K.A. A-lister’s unofficial summer kick-off.

The 12th annual event showcased some seriously beautiful summer wardrobe inspo, mostly in the form of garden party chic.

Celebs in Head-to-Toe White: The Summery Fashion Shortcut We Need Now

Bride-to-be Jennifer Lawrence was the talk of the town in a blush midi dress by Rosie Assoulin. The stunning number stood out thanks to the silk floral print on the bottom and the monochrome buttons down the bodice. But it wasn’t just her perfect dress people noticed. The former Hunger Games actress also showed off her giant engagement ring that she’s kept pretty hidden the past few months.

Another style star was Julianne Moore, who threw the first ball of the game. The Oscar-winning actress wowed in a floral Givenchy dress, wearing a sharp black blazer overtop, matching her peep-toe heels.

Even though the fashion was all about daytime sophistication, a few models attended in skin-baring ensembles that were the ideal balance of sexiness and class. Emily Ratajkowski paired her knee-length Maryam Nassir Zadeh skirt with a bright crop top that showed off her toned tummy. And Joan Smalls wore even less in an eyelet outfit that included mini shorts, a bra and a jacket.

The event saw lots of pale hues (like Gayle King’s dress) or just flat-out white (like Coco Rocha’s long jacket), plus tons of different cool shades. From classic cat-eyes to futuristic sunglasses, the daytime gathering was the perfect place to rock cool specs.

To see how A-listers do garden party style, keep scrolling.