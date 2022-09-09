There’s no better feeling than being recognized for your hard work. Every year, we get to watch our favorite TV stars, writers, directors and producers get praised for providing us with small screen entertainment at the Emmy Awards.

In addition to seeing the best actresses and actors take home the golden statuette, we get to feast our eyes on a star-studded fashion show. However, to Us, the best part of the night is oohing and aahing over what first-time nominees wore. We can assume that picking out an outfit for such a memorable night is a daunting task. Do you serve drama or timeless glamour? Do you debut a hair change or keep it simple? Do you go with a known fashion house or an emerging designer?

When Anya Taylor-Joy received her first nod in 2021 — Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Queen’s Gambit — the Florida native channeled old Hollywood in a yellow Dior dress. The silky gown featured a halter construction and a gorgeous cascading train. The Netflix star complemented the look with a sleek hairstyle and a bold red lip.

That same year, Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Genius: Aretha. The London native made the red carpet her own personal runway, strutting her stuff in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. The look had Us glued to our screens as it featured blue, green and white feathers at the hem.

Another standout moment came in 2019 when Mandy Moore brought back color-blocking. To celebrate her first-ever Emmy nomination for her role as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, Moore wore a custom pink and red Brandon Maxwell dress.

The look featured an off-the-shoulder bodice and a high-slit skirt. (The color combo was popular among stars on the carpet that year with Taraji P. Henson, Susan Kelechi Watson and Marisa Tomei also sporting pink and red ensembles.)

In 2015, Regina King looked like a glitzy ballerina when she scored an Emmy nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for American Crime. The actress wore a pearl-covered Krikor Jabotian dress. “All she gave me was, ‘I want you to look like you’re floating,'” the California native recalled what her stylist told her at the time, per Variety. Making the evening all the more special, King took home the trophy for her performance.

Keep scrolling to see what other first-time nominees have worn through the years: