The armor of style! Through the years, fashion has taken inspiration from unexpected places.

Fan-favorite trends have been unveiled thanks to nature, culture and even architecture. History has also had an obvious impact on fashion, with designers reimagining dated garments into pieces of wearable art. A more recent example of this is military wear.

Zendaya famously turned heads at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards when she stepped onto the red carpet in a metallic pink Tom Ford breastplate. The glossy top was molded to her body, resembling shields soldiers or warriors wore to protect themselves in the 17th century. The Euphoria star’s piece, however, was modernized as it was cropped and featured a sexy open back. She paired the look with a long-flowing skirt.

“I saw it on the runway, and I thought it was sick and amazing,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They were actually able to scan and mold my own body, so it fits me the right way, so it’s pretty cool. It was [a] very science tech situation going on.”

The Dune star further opened up about the look to British Vogue, telling the outlet that the Tom Ford team came to her house as “I stood topless in my living room while they had this machine that scanned my boobs” to create the garment. She also revealed that the outfit was “lined” with an “absorbent fabric” to prevent “boob sweat.”

Gwyneth Paltrow donned the same look on the February 2020 cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Months later, Zendaya showcased another plated ensemble at the Women in Film Awards in October 2021. That night, she arrived at the event in Loewe. The figure-hugging gray frock was finished with a brass covering that sat atop the Malcolm & Marie actress’ torso.

Flash forward to November 2022, when Olivia Wilde brought back the trend at the Women Talking premiere. She tapped Gabriela Hearst for the screening, sporting a black belted-sleeved dress that was finished with a gold metal layer at the bodice.

Anitta joined in on the fun at the 2022 American Music Awards. After scoring the Favorite Female Latin Artist trophy, the “Gata” singer posed in the press room, wearing vintage Issey Miyake. Her look included a shiny gray sheathing that featured realistic abs. She styled the top with a body-hugging maxi skirt that was equipped with a cascading train.

Keep scrolling to see more stars in fashionable armor: