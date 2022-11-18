Gold rush! Olivia Wilde was a vision at the Women Talking premiere in Beverly Hills on Thursday, November 17.

The director, 38, dazzled photographers in a gold-plated gown by Gabriela Hearst. The luxurious look featured a metallic chest plate atop a long-sleeved black gown that had a flared skirt. Wilde paired the number with black platform heels and minimal jewelry. She had her hair styled in a shaggy but chic ponytail.

If the ensemble feels familiar, Zendaya popularized the fashion when she donned hot pink armor by Tom Ford at the 2020 Critics Choice Awards. Gwyneth Paltrow famously wore the same piece on the February 2020 cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

Wilde has been showcasing a number of eye-catching ensembles over the past few weeks.

For the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, the Don’t Worry Darling star showed some skin in a daring two-piece set by Magda Butrym. The sexy outfit included a micro crop top and a wide pleated skirt. She teamed the garment with dangling gold earrings and a low ponytail.

She also delivered drama at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 5. That night she tapped Gucci, rocking a sequin slip dress from the fashion house. The glitzy design was equipped with a purple and silver zigzag pattern and included a plunging neckline. The House alum accessorized with red latex gloves and wore rosy sandal heels.

Another standout fall fashion moment came from the Women in Film Honors, which Wilde attended in a Saint Laurent getup. The skintight black frock featured a cutout above the waist and a hooded construction. Wilde added thick bangle bracelets to finish the outfit.

Although Wilde has a reputation for slaying the red carpet, she actually prefers to dress down.

She opened up about her fashion choices in a 2020 interview with InStyle, saying: “I’m still pretending to be a teenager from the early aughts.”

She added: “My most comfortable state is when I’m wearing low-rise jeans, sneakers and a sweatshirt … In that, I am unstoppable. And if I’m in a high-waist jean, I can’t let my gut expand.”

When it comes to her off-duty style, the Change-Up actress opts for classic white T-shirts, cozy cardigans, wide-leg jeans, baggy trousers and activewear.