Wild side! Justin Bieber has added some fresh ink to his ever expanding tattoo collection.

The “Sorry” singer debuted a giant eagle on his stomach and a bear on his chest in a shirtless selfie he posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, March 20.

Bieber, 23, had his arm behind his head as he lounged on a bed wearing just a pair of low-slung sweatpants, so he could show off the tats.

Instagram

The bear has been inked onto his torso, alongside his tattoo of a crucifix and the huge bird is sprawled across his abdomen underneath his "Son of God" marking.

Instagram

Bieber is no stranger to tattoos and has 50-plus covering his body, covering his arms, chest, back and legs. In May 2016, he even got inked on his face.

His tattoo artist, Jonboy, told Us Weekly the reason behind the tiny cross below Bieber’s eye.

#mycalvins A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on May 27, 2016 at 7:59pm PDT

“It represents his journey in finding purpose with God.”

In an interview with GQ magazine in early 2016, Bieber opened up about face tattoos saying he would only consider it when he’s “really old, not sure old, but maybe like forties or fifties or something. I think if they’re done right, they could be cool, but nothing super crazy all over the face.”

He also called the the process of going under the needle “mad uncomfortable.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!