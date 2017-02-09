Cheers for the Clooneys! Amal Clooney is pregnant and expecting twins with George Clooney.



Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

On the Thursday, February 9, episode of The Talk, host Julie Chen revealed that she confirmed with George, 55, in late January that he and Amal, 39, are expecting two bundles of joy, due in June. An insider confirms the summer due date to Us Weekly.

"Beyoncé is not the only superstar expecting twins," Chen, 47, said on the daytime program. "Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!"



Amal, a prominent human-rights lawyer, and the Hollywood icon tied the knot in a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, in September 2014 that included guests like Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Bono, Anna Wintour, Bill Murray and Cindy Crawford. The pair first met through a mutual friend at a charity fundraiser in September 2013.

On Monday, January 9, the famously private couple stepped out at a screening for the Netflix documentary The White Helmets, with Amal keeping her look playful and light in a loose-fitting floral frock, black tights and black booties.



Though the pair are mostly tight-lipped about their relationship, the Hail, Caesar! star managed to make a tongue-in-cheek quip about their marriage in October 2016, shortly after their two-year anniversary.

“And they said it wouldn’t last,” George teased to Entertainment Tonight at an L.A. benefit on October 1. “Ah, we proved them wrong!” To celebrate their milestone, he and Amal “mostly drank,” he said. “I [made] dinner and we had a very nice, a very romantic second anniversary.”



