Starting off on a positive note. Lamar Odom posted a sweet photo with his kids, Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr., on Saturday, December 31, weeks after voluntary checking himself into rehab.

In the snapshot, the former NBA athlete, 37, is all smiles as he wraps his arms around the two.

“No better way to end 2016 than with my two favorite people,” he captioned the Instagram pic. “#TheOdoms #RichSoil.” The post is his first in seven months.

Us Weekly confirmed on December 12 that Odom was seeking treatment near San Diego, California. “He went to continue making sure he stays sober and on the right path. It was something he chose to do,” a source told Us. “[He] did it for his kids” and “also wanted to feel 100 percent again. He did not relapse, but felt like he wanted to get away and start fresh for the New Year.”

In October 2015, Odom was put into an induced coma for more than two weeks after he overdosed at a legal Nevada brothel. During his hospitalization, Khloé Kardashian withdrew her divorce papers and stayed by his side. She refiled in May and the exes finalized their divorce this month.



Odom is hoping for a fresh start in 2017. As previously reported, he will next star in a reality show that focuses on his recovery.

