Firing back! Chelsea Clinton slammed Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe for making a controversial comment about her mother, Hillary Clinton.

During a segment on The Five on Friday, July 14, the political commentator, 39, claimed that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, 69, "would literally sell her daughter to be president, literally sell her only child to be president." Boothe then called Hillary the "most soulless woman on the planet."

WATCH: Fox News host @LisaMarieBoothe: Hillary Clinton would "literally sell her daughter...literally sell her only child to be President." pic.twitter.com/YwUsuISjU9 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 15, 2017

A clip of Boothe's comments quickly circulated online, prompting Chelsea, 37, to come to her mother's defense. "No, she wouldn't," she tweeted on Saturday, July 15. "I've never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life."



Referencing her daughter Charlotte, 2, and son Aidan, 12 months, the former first daughter added, "Now as a mom I'm even more grateful to my mom."

No, she wouldn't. I've never doubted & always known I was the most important part of her life. Now as a mom I'm even more grateful to my mom https://t.co/IZE4ZSUVOs — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) July 15, 2017

The former secretary of state, who President Donald Trump infamously called a "nasty woman" during an October 2016 presidential debate, has yet to publicly address Boothe's remarks.



This isn't the first time Chelsea has taken to social media to defend her mom. Earlier this month, Trump, 71, picked a fight with the Clinton Foundation board member while defending his decision to allow daughter Ivanka Trump to briefly take his seat at a G20 summit in Germany.

"If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!" the real estate mogul tweeted. Chelsea responded, "Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father [Bill Clinton] to ask me. Were you giving our country away? Hoping not."

