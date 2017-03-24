So, apparently, there are some Oscar-winning actresses that Donald Trump does like. Emma Thompson revealed in a new interview that she was once asked out by the future president.

Speaking on Skavlan, a Scandinavian TV show, on Thursday, March 23, the Love Actually actress, 57, said that the invitation came when she was filming the 1998 film Primary Colors in Los Angeles. (Coincidentally the film was a thinly veiled account of Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign in 1992, and Thompson was playing a character modeled on Hillary Clinton.)

The Beauty and the Beast star explained that she was in her trailer on the set of the political film when the phone rang, and the voice at the other end said, "Hi, it's Donald Trump here."

Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Disney

Thompson said it was "like a moose had just entered my trailer," as that phone had never rung before. She added that the call came the day after her divorce from actor Kenneth Branagh became final.

The British star added that the real estate mogul called to offer her "some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable."

Then, Thompson says, he added, "Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner some time."

She didn't accept his offer. "I didn't know what to do with myself," she admitted. "I just said, 'OK, well, I'll get back to you. Thank you so much for ringing."

Trump, 70, split from his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1997 and met now-third wife Melania Knauss the following year.

Thompson separated from Branagh in 1995 and had a daughter, Gaia, in 1999 with her Sense & Sensibility costar Greg Wise. They wed in 2003.

While the president has made no secret of his disdain for Thompson's colleague Meryl Streep, he appears to have a soft spot for Brits.

Back in August 2015, Selena Scott, a former BBC journalist and friend of the late Princess Diana, claimed that Trump pursued Prince William and Harry's mom following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 and saw her "as the ultimate trophy wife."

Diana turned down his overtures, reportedly telling Scott, "He gives me the creeps."

Trump wrote in his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback that he had "only one regret in the women department — that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!