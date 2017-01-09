Award shows aren't just about flashy opening numbers and who takes home the trophy — let's be honest, they're all about the memes. And the 2017 Golden Globes gave us plenty of meme-able moments.
From Jenna Bush Hager getting confused about the name of the film Pharrell Williams was nominated for, to Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss, here are some of the best.
Jimmy Fallon Shades Mariah Carey
The host of the show had barely finished his opening number on Sunday, January 8, when the teleprompter broke. Jimmy Fallon quickly recovered, and after a few awards were handed out he returned to the stage to shade the "Emotions" singer in the wake of her New Year's Eve lip sync fiasco. "I just talked to Mariah Carey, and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue," he said.
When Jimmy Fallon makes a joke at your expense at the #GoldenGlobes #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/2a7nton4nv— Dish Nation (@DishNation) January 9, 2017
Is There a Film Called Hidden Fences?
Today correspondent Hager interviewed Williams on the red carpet before the awards show kicked off. "So, you're nominated for Hidden Fences," she said, before asking him how he planned to celebrate the night. That prompted a confused look and some side eye from The Voice judge, who was actually nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures, which is about three black women working at NASA in the '60s. (Fences is set in the 1950 and stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.) And then Michael Keaton did the same thing onstage. Ooof.
"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017
Jenna Bush doesn’t care about black movies. #GoldenGIobes— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 9, 2017
#GoldenGlobes: Michael Keaton calls 'Hidden Figures' #HiddenFences on stage https://t.co/Jp8e3vfcQA pic.twitter.com/EAb4hok6Jz— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017
Hidden fences?? pic.twitter.com/CzXDTwryZr— Petty Escobar (@helloluvah) January 9, 2017
SAY HIDDEN FENCES ONE MO' TIME! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cHZ1qj4ABd— HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) January 9, 2017
Empire of Scandal #HiddenFences pic.twitter.com/Wf6Sfpz5Ls— Jozen (say Joe-Zen) (@jozenc) January 9, 2017
Ryan Gosling Surpasses His "Hey Girl" Meme
That collective gasp you heard was millions of female hearts melting as the La La Land star gave a shout-out to his partner and baby mama, Eva Mendes, while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Ryan Gosling praised her for supporting him while he made the film. "My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
"Hey girl" has been officially replaced with "my lady" #RyanGosling #GoldenGlobes— Matt Sullivan (@ComebackComic) January 9, 2017
#heygirl I'm just like the #ryangosling meme project in real life #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/tzyaH6IxEG— Anni Irish🐰 (@AnniIrish) January 9, 2017
Hey girl, I just won a #GoldenGlobe & made everyone swoon #mylady #sweetheart 😍❤ pic.twitter.com/aNHyA0ejEX— Maria Ines (@hockey_maria) January 9, 2017
#MyLady And that's how u make a classy #GoldenGlobes speech! Kudos #RyanGosling #LaLaLand @RyanGosling pic.twitter.com/AvamkDzFGh— Brad Everett Young (@BradEYoung) January 9, 2017
John Ledgend?
Somewhere an intern is cowering in fear after Chrissy Teigen poked fun at the way someone spelled her Oscar-winning husband's last name on a place card. "Bahahaha loser," she captioned a tweet sharing John Legend's less-than-impressed reaction. Honorable mention also goes to the supermodel and her husband having the moxie to take a seat on their way down the red carpet, and conveniently right next to E!'s Ryan Seacrest.
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
Meryl Streep's No. 1 Fans
The recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award gave a kickass speech, calling out president-elect Donald Trump's disrespect of a disabled reporter and reminded people in the room that Hollywood is made up of foreigners. Check out the expressions on the faces of Meryl Streep's fellow actors as they listened to her inspiring words.
Check out more of the best memes below.
Loving Natalie Portman's Golden Globes look ... #BeautyAndTheBeast #Belle #BelleDoll #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JQyTvFi7P9— Miles Diggs (@diggzyphotos) January 8, 2017
Me at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/exZTN4NZAC— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017
#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jo9yYcReWY— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 9, 2017
