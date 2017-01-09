Award shows aren't just about flashy opening numbers and who takes home the trophy — let's be honest, they're all about the memes. And the 2017 Golden Globes gave us plenty of meme-able moments.

From Jenna Bush Hager getting confused about the name of the film Pharrell Williams was nominated for, to Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss, here are some of the best.

Jimmy Fallon Shades Mariah Carey

The host of the show had barely finished his opening number on Sunday, January 8, when the teleprompter broke. Jimmy Fallon quickly recovered, and after a few awards were handed out he returned to the stage to shade the "Emotions" singer in the wake of her New Year's Eve lip sync fiasco. "I just talked to Mariah Carey, and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue," he said.

Is There a Film Called Hidden Fences?

Today correspondent Hager interviewed Williams on the red carpet before the awards show kicked off. "So, you're nominated for Hidden Fences," she said, before asking him how he planned to celebrate the night. That prompted a confused look and some side eye from The Voice judge, who was actually nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures, which is about three black women working at NASA in the '60s. (Fences is set in the 1950 and stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.) And then Michael Keaton did the same thing onstage. Ooof.

Lord, Jesus.....take the wheel 🙄😒 #goldenglobes

A photo posted by @leggy_southpaw on

Ryan Gosling Surpasses His "Hey Girl" Meme

That collective gasp you heard was millions of female hearts melting as the La La Land star gave a shout-out to his partner and baby mama, Eva Mendes, while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Ryan Gosling praised her for supporting him while he made the film. "My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you." 

John Ledgend?

Somewhere an intern is cowering in fear after Chrissy Teigen poked fun at the way someone spelled her Oscar-winning husband's last name on a place card. "Bahahaha loser," she captioned a tweet sharing John Legend's less-than-impressed reaction. Honorable mention also goes to the supermodel and her husband having the moxie to take a seat on their way down the red carpet, and conveniently right next to E!'s Ryan Seacrest.

Meryl Streep's No. 1 Fans

The recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award gave a kickass speech, calling out president-elect Donald Trump's disrespect of a disabled reporter and reminded people in the room that Hollywood is made up of foreigners. Check out the expressions on the faces of Meryl Streep's fellow actors as they listened to her inspiring words.

Meryl is a queen 👸🏼 @_theblessedone

A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on

Check out more of the best memes below.

LEGENDARY 😂 Head to Cosmopolitan.com to watch the whole thing go down #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan) on

Would Jamie Sullivan approve? @enews, #eredcarpet #GoldenGlobes

A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on

Resurrecting from the dead like "tequila shots anyone?" #goldenglobes #strangerthings #barb

A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on

The Stranger Things kids giving me all the feels on #ERedCarpet tonight. #GoldenGlobes @ENews

A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on

💃💃 with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes

A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

