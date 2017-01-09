Award shows aren't just about flashy opening numbers and who takes home the trophy — let's be honest, they're all about the memes. And the 2017 Golden Globes gave us plenty of meme-able moments.

From Jenna Bush Hager getting confused about the name of the film Pharrell Williams was nominated for, to Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield's kiss, here are some of the best.



Jimmy Fallon Shades Mariah Carey

The host of the show had barely finished his opening number on Sunday, January 8, when the teleprompter broke. Jimmy Fallon quickly recovered, and after a few awards were handed out he returned to the stage to shade the "Emotions" singer in the wake of her New Year's Eve lip sync fiasco. "I just talked to Mariah Carey, and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue," he said.

When Jimmy Fallon makes a joke at your expense at the #GoldenGlobes #MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/2a7nton4nv — Dish Nation (@DishNation) January 9, 2017

Is There a Film Called Hidden Fences?



Today correspondent Hager interviewed Williams on the red carpet before the awards show kicked off. "So, you're nominated for Hidden Fences," she said, before asking him how he planned to celebrate the night. That prompted a confused look and some side eye from The Voice judge, who was actually nominated for Best Original Score for Hidden Figures , which is about three black women working at NASA in the '60s. (Fences is set in the 1950 and stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.) And then Michael Keaton did the same thing onstage. Ooof.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Jenna Bush doesn’t care about black movies. #GoldenGIobes — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) January 9, 2017

Lord, Jesus.....take the wheel 🙄😒 #goldenglobes A photo posted by @leggy_southpaw on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling Surpasses His "Hey Girl" Meme



That collective gasp you heard was millions of female hearts melting as the La La Land star gave a shout-out to his partner and baby mama, Eva Mendes, while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. Ryan Gosling praised her for supporting him while he made the film. "My lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he said. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."



The way you look at your BFF winning awards. Follow @9gag @9gagmobile #9gag #GoldenGlobes #EmmaStone #RyanGosling #KateWinslet #LeonardoDiCaprio A photo posted by 9GAG (@9gag) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:19pm PST

John Ledgend?



Somewhere an intern is cowering in fear after Chrissy Teigen poked fun at the way someone spelled her Oscar-winning husband's last name on a place card. "Bahahaha loser," she captioned a tweet sharing John Legend's less-than-impressed reaction. Honorable mention also goes to the supermodel and her husband having the moxie to take a seat on their way down the red carpet, and conveniently right next to E!'s Ryan Seacrest.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are no doubt the #1 couple I would hang out with on the #ERedCarpet. #GoldenGlobes @ENews A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:46pm PST

Meryl Streep's No. 1 Fans



The recipient of the 2017 Cecil B. DeMille Award gave a kickass speech, calling out president-elect Donald Trump's disrespect of a disabled reporter and reminded people in the room that Hollywood is made up of foreigners. Check out the expressions on the faces of Meryl Streep's fellow actors as they listened to her inspiring words.

Meryl is a queen 👸🏼 @_theblessedone A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Check out more of the best memes below.



LEGENDARY 😂 Head to Cosmopolitan.com to watch the whole thing go down #goldenglobes A photo posted by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

I see love was in the air at the #goldenglobes this year #ryanreynolds && #andrewgarfield lmao... I love it 😍 🤣🤣😂😂 A photo posted by Demetrius Miquel (@demetriusmiquel) on Jan 8, 2017 at 8:02pm PST

Would Jamie Sullivan approve? @enews, #eredcarpet #GoldenGlobes A photo posted by BETCHES (@betches) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Resurrecting from the dead like "tequila shots anyone?" #goldenglobes #strangerthings #barb A photo posted by My Therapist Says... (@mytherapistsays) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

Get that @enews #LenkLewkForLess #ERedCarpet with butcher paper, tissue paper, fake flowers, bubble wrap, and duct tape! Free from my hotel room at the Beverly Hilton!! @giulianarancic A photo posted by Tom Lenk (@tommylenk) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

The Stranger Things kids giving me all the feels on #ERedCarpet tonight. #GoldenGlobes @ENews A photo posted by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

💃💃 with @priyankachopra #goldenglobes A video posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

