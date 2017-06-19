How rude! Hanson slammed Justin Bieber and his music in a new interview, comparing the pop star's music to a sexually transmitted disease. (Find out what they said in the video above!)

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson catapulted to global superstardom in the '90s with their hit single "MMMbop." However, the boy banders aren't fans of some of today's chart-toppers, particularly Bieber, 23.

While playing "Whose Song Is It Anyway?" during an interview with Australia's Hit 107 FM on Sunday, June 18, Hanson was asked to identify Bieber's remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's song "Despacito."

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images; Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

"Can I just say I'm glad I didn't now what that was?" one of the brothers said before being informed that the Canadian crooner sings the Spanish tune. "I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets near me or near my ears, it's just ear infections. [His songs are] terrible."

Another Hanson brother added, "Chlamydia of the ear. It sucks."

This isn't the first time "Despacito" has made headlines as of late. During a concert in Stockholm earlier this month, Bieber told fans that he couldn't perform the smash hit, which is the first Spanish song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts since "Macarena" in 1996, because he doesn't know the lyrics. "I can't do 'Despacito.' I don't even know it," he said, prompting one unhappy fan to hurl a water bottle at the singer's head.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!