Pregnant Khloé Kardashian cheered on boyfriend Tristan Thompson at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season opener on Tuesday, October 17.

The mom-to-be, 33, was spotted in the stands at the game against the Boston Celtics at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. She wore a black outfit accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, and Snapchatted a pic of her fringed black Fendi bag as she sat courtside on Tuesday.

Keeping up #gocavs A post shared by Taya El-Hayek 🌻 (@taya_elhayek) on Oct 17, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

A fan posted a photo from the game on Instagram with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star as several Cavs supporters tweeted about seeing the reality star in attendance.

“I’m trying to yell louder than @khloekardashian every time @RealTristan13 gets on the court #MightBeImpossible #TrueLove #ForgetTheCurse #CavsOpener,” one tweeted.

Us Weekly broke the news at the end of September that the Good American designer is expecting her first child with her NBA player boyfriend. She’s due at the beginning of 2018 — around the same time that sister Kim is expecting her third child with husband Kanye West via surrogate, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is set to give birth to her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.



Khloé has been keeping her pregnancy curves under wraps, hiding them under a jacket at a promotional appearance for her Good American clothing line earlier this month and covering her midriff with a purse, but she revealed her tiny bump during a visit to San Francisco with sisters Kim and Kourtney over the weekend.

She’s “incredibly excited” about her pregnancy, a source told Us earlier this month.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!