So much for "I'll be there for you!" A Friends guest star once told Lisa Kudrow that she wasn't "f--kable" without her hair and makeup done, the actress revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, March 1.

When asked to disclose the worst behavior by a guest star on the NBC sitcom, the Emmy winner, 53, replied, "The worst behavior just off the top of my head? I rehearsed without makeup most of the week, and then on show night, I'm in hair and makeup and I was told, 'Oh wow ... now you're f--kable!' That's bad behavior, I say."

Shocked by the rude comment, fellow WWHL guest Jennifer Beals asked, "Did you retaliate?" Kudrow, who played the oft-ditzy musician Phoebe Buffay on Friends, laughed and responded, "I told Matt LeBlanc. He's like a big brother."

WWHL host Andy Cohen tried to get Kudrow to divulge which guest star shamed her years ago, but she wouldn't budge. She did, however, confirm that it was not Charlie Sheen, who made a brief appearance on a 1996 episode.

The Boss Baby actress' anecdote quickly made headlines, prompting her to clarify that she wasn't extremely bothered by the off-color comment. "I feel like someone was nervous before doing the show and was trying to be funny and said something that made me a little uncomfortable," she explained to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, March 6. "And then three minutes later, I was fine."

During her appearance on the late-night Bravo show last week, Kudrow also shut down the possibility of a Friends reunion. "I don't see it happening," she said. "It would be fun, but would would it be about? The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"



Friends — which also starred Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and LeBlanc — aired from September 1994 to May 2004. The cast (minus Perry, who was in London at the time) briefly reunited last year on NBC's Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows.

