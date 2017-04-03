Barking up the wrong tree? Emily and Haley Ferguson resort to unusual methods for training their dogs on The Twins: Happily Ever After?'s Monday, April 3, episode, as seen in Us Weekly's exclusive sneak peek.



The Freeform unscripted series' preview clip shows the twins doing their best to teach their pooches a few tricks before the Bachelor season 20 standouts move out of their family home. "If we move out, the dogs have to come with us, so we need to train them, so they can come with us," Emily tells the camera. "I think we're in the same boat as our dogs. I feel like they need to grow up, we need to grow up — we all just need to grow up together."



The twins have no luck trying to get the dogs to sit down and fetch, but Emily wants to give them treats anyway. Haley interjects, "The lady says if they actually do good, [you can give treats]." Emily replies, "But maybe they'll do good if you give them treats."

Haley says, "What's that saying that you can't teach old dogs new …" And Emily helpfully pipes up, "Tricks! But we're young dogs."

A concerned Haley tells the camera, "At this rate, I think we're going to have to take our untrained dogs with us when we move out."

Watch the clip above to see why Haley doesn't appreciate a certain comment that Emily makes about the animals. The Twins: Happily Ever After? airs on Freeform Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

