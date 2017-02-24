Elijah Wood opened up about his friendship with The Bachelor's Nick Viall on The Tonight Show on Thursday, February 23, and insisted that the reality TV star is "a very genuine individual."

Bachelor fan Jimmy Fallon, 42, got more than a little excited over the pair's close bond, which The Lord of the Rings actor explained came about through Viall's friendship with a pal of Wood's named Kyle.

"I've known Nick before he became the Bachelor, which is the craziest thing," Wood, 36, said, explaining that he didn't know Viall when he appeared on The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

"He was just around and I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating," he continued as Fallon showed a photo of Viall, Wood and Kyle at a Star Wars: The Force Awakens screening. "So I knew he was the Bachelor before it was announced and everything."

That news elicited an excited gasp from Fallon.

"Then he was on-lock for two months," while he filmed the show and "nobody knows what's going on," Wood continued. "It's not even like jail where you get your call. It's worse than jail, except you got 20 girls."

Fallon asked if Viall, 36, was really looking for love.

"Yes, he is," the I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore star insisted. "Here's the thing about Nick. I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it's really real him on the show, in the way that he's presenting himself, and that is him. He's a very genuine individual, he's got a lot of integrity. I can unequivocally say that."

Wood admitted that he's now become a proud member of Bachelor Nation and watches the show "every Monday" cause he's so curious.

"Me too!" Fallon chipped in. "And the show is fantastic! Corinne? What is going on with Corinne?"

"And her 'platinum vagine,'" Wood added. "It's kind of like a weird human experiment. I find it equal parts entertaining, I'm excited for Nick to find love, and I'm also disturbed."

Watch the video above to see Fallon's hilarious impressions of Viall and Bachelor host Chris Harrison.



