Tensions were high! The employees of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital were definitely feeling stressed out on the Thursday, February 16, episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Eliza Minnick (Marika Dominczyk) proved she wasn’t as strong as she thought she was, and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) is way more qualified to do her job. There was also a definite spark between Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Minnick on the episode. Check out the five biggest moments from Thursday’s installment below.

Everyone Turned Against Kepner

April Kepner (Sarah Drew) had a tough time adjusting to her role as Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) replacement. Everyone felt like she betrayed Webber for her own personal interest, and she honestly wasn’t that good at being chief of general surgery anyway.



Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) was especially harsh on her, calling her a “traitor." It all became too much, and Kepner stood up for herself.

“I’m in charge, whether you like it or not,” Kepner said to Pierce. “And until you get on board with that, you are not welcome in my OR.” We all miss Meredith, but way to go, April, for standing up for yourself — even if you did abandon Webber and the rest of the staff.

Webber and Bailey's Showdown

Ben Warren (Jason George) was finally up for his first surgery on his own. However, Dr. Webber was the assistant to the surgery, which was honestly insulting, and Bailey chose to watch the whole thing go down. Bailey brought up that she performed her first surgery alone with Webber assisting, and he couldn’t hold it in any longer.

“Somewhere between then and now, Dr. Bailey forgot that I know how to teach,” Webber said. Come on, Bailey, Webber had a point. Minnick has nothing on his wisdom and humility.

Mitch Hasseth/ABC

Minnick Broke Down

Minnick allowed Edwards to perform a simple surgery on a 9-year-old boy, who didn't make it. Arizona, who aided in the surgery, was able to handle the outcome because she was used to it. However, Minnick confided in Arizona that the surgery was the first time she ever lost a child. When Edwards was in obvious shock about the boy’s death, it was the first time Minnick didn’t have anything to say. Of course, Arizona had to step in and tell Minnick she needed to do her job.

“This is your loss,” Arizona said to Minnick. “You take the hit because if you put it on her, she might quit.” It seems like Minnick only wants to be the boss when the hospital is running smoothly, but when things get tough, she proves she doesn’t know how to be a leader.

Mitch Haaseth/ABC

And Webber Stepped Up

Because Edwards wasn't getting guidance from Minnick about how to handle the death, the resident knew she had to go to Webber.

“You can’t fix what you can’t see,” Webber said to a distraught Edwards. “You lost, it’s not your fault.” He only further proved that he is 100 percent more qualified to do Minnick’s job than she is, underscoring that Bailey really made a mistake.

Minnick and Arizona's Bond

There has always been an unusual romantic tension between Arizona and Minnick ever since Webber’s replacement stepped foot in the hospital. However, when Minnick could not handle the stress of losing a child, Arizona was there to support her, and there was definite chemistry between the two.

“You know, you could have friends here if you want to,” Arizona said to Minnick. It seems like they could be destined to be together, in a weird way. Also, let’s hope Meredith and Alex (Justin Chambers) make an appearance in next week’s episode because we were definitely missing the #Merlex sexual tension.

Tell Us: Do you think Arizona and Minnick will hook up?

Grey’s Anatomy airs on ABC Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

