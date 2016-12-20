A getaway with (almost) the entire family. The Bachelorette season 12 lovebirds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers recently headed out on a road trip with his parents and oldest brother, Luke Rodgers, although estranged middle sibling Aaron Rodgers was notably absent.



Fletcher posted a video to Snapchat on Saturday, December 17, from a car ride that shows the fellow travelers: fiancé Jordan, his parents, Ed and Darla, and Luke and Luke's girlfriend, Airelle Snyder. The former Bachelorette, 26, captioned the post, "Family road trip." It's unclear where the group's final destination is.



The Bachelor season 20 runner-up also posted another video that day of the family playing a game together, with Jordan doubled over in laughter over a response from Luke. And Fletcher posted a number of pics and videos to Snapchat of the family at a whiskey tasting and later enjoying time at an ice-skating rink.



Luke has shared a couple pics to Instagram from the trip, including a selfie he snapped of everyone sitting at a table at the Red Bicycle Coffee and Crepes in Nashville. "Family brunch at the @redbicyclecoffee!" he wrote. Perhaps this was a favorite haunt of 28-year-old Jordan's from his Nashville days, before he moved to Dallas to live with Fletcher after their finale aired in August.



|| J&J in a winter wonderland! ❄️⛸ || #TheBachelor #TheBachelorette #JojoFletcher #JordanRodgers #JojoAndJordan #Snapchat #RelationshipGoals {👻: @jrodgers11} A photo posted by J O J O 🌹J O R D A N SNAPS (@jojoandjordansnaps) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

On December 18, Luke posted a photo of the group at a pizzeria in Georgia. "Pizza. Beer. Family," he captioned it, adding the hashtags #christmasvacation and #rodgersfamilyvaca.



Of course, one notable relative who was MIA during the trip is Aaron, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers who has famously had a falling-out with his family. Aaron's name came up frequently during Fletcher's Bachelorette season, especially since he was not present during Jordan's hometown date at the family home in Chico, California.



A family insider previously told Us Weekly that Aaron's girlfriend, actress Olivia Munn, is at the center of the tension, as the family members don't get along with her. According to a recent Bleacher Report story, Aaron hasn't spoken to his family since December 2014.



