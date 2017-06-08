Ramona Singer continued to insist that she just wanted to go forward in her friendship with Bethenny Frankel on the Wednesday, June 7, episode of the Real Housewives of New York City, but the Skinnygirl founder said they needed to revisit their history because Ramona had not been a good friend to her.

"Are you kidding me?" Ramona said. "Wow! Who are you kidding?"

Ramona Calls Bethenny a 'Bitchy Witch'

Bethenny then revisited her list of grievances against Ramona, which included Ramona telling her she had no friends back in 2009, stealing two dresses from her, and trying to embarrass her in public on several occasions. Ramona responded by saying that Bethenny slept her way to the top — and basically went crazy.

They then argued over which of them was more successful and who sold more liquor through their respective companies. Ramona felt that Bethenny had a silver spoon in her mouth while she had worked her way to the top. Then she broke down in tears over her 25-year marriage ending.

Ramona then called Bethenny "an opportunist" who "uses people" and told her she was broken. "I feel sorry for you," Ramona said. "You are a bitch. You're Bethenny the Bitchy Witch. That's who are you. Good luck to you." So … there.



The Aftermath

Bethenny grabbed Carole Radziwill and decided to leave. Meanwhile, Ramona recounted her version of events to Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, which seemed to focus on the fact that Bethenny had had sex with a man on a waterbed in a movie at one point. As a side note, Ramona was clearly drunk. , Ramona was clearly drunk.

"I feel bad that every time she comes to my house it's a nightmare for her," Dorinda Medley said to the camera. "To be honest, I wish Ramona were leaving."

On their way out, Ramona told Carole that Bethenny didn't like her, either. Carole didn't believe her. Obviously.

"You and I will never speak again. You and I will never be on the same sidewalk ever again," Bethenny said to Ramona before taking off. Just for the record, Tinsley Mortimer was sick and sleep, so she missed the whole thing.

Tinsley and Sonja Argue About Connor



As they packed to leave, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley chatted about the tension between them. Sonja reiterated that Tinsley wasn't allowed to use her "house guy" (aka Connor), even to answer the door for her. "You can't use Connor," Sonja said. Tinsley said she got it, but Sonja just kept repeating it over and over. Tinsley told the camera there was no point in arguing with Sonja, so she wasn't going to bother. Then Sonja jumped on Tinsley's bed and all was right with the world.

Back in the city, Tinsley went to check out the apartment that was available in Carole's building. Tinsley said she loved the place, but she was worried about being too far from the place where she got her hair blown out.

Jill Zarin Is Not a Fan of Ramona



Jill Zarin and her husband, Bobby Zarin, met Luann and her fiancé, Tom D'Agostino, plus Dorinda and a few other friends for dinner. After establishing that everyone was excited about Lu's upcoming nuptials, Dorinda recounted the fight between Ramona and Bethenny. Tom also reported that Ramona had been calling friends of his in California to try to get gossip on him. Jill said that she had invited Ramona to a party in the Hamptons and then Ramona hadn't extended an invite to her party later.

"Her life is in such a mess that she wants everyone to be a mess. Misery loves company," Jill said. Dorinda insisted Ramona wasn't unhappy, but Jill wasn't buying it.

Carole's Naked on the Wall

Carole had apparently posed nude for an artist friend who was having an exhibit. Carole invited all of the ladies, which meant that Bethenny and Ramona would both be there. Dorinda told Bethenny that Ramona had felt "betrayed" and advised Bethenny to avoid Ramona. Bethenny assured her that wouldn't be a problem. Dorinda then told Ramona she felt "depressed" about the weekend, but Ramona just brushed her aside.

Meanwhile, in another part of the party, Carole tried to set Tinsley up with her dentist. That's when Sonja showed up. Bethenny promptly told Sonja that she had never seen a woman as "jealous" as Ramona in her life. Ramona then swooped in to steal Sonja away.

"She is a hard-ass, non-forgiving, judgmental, two sets of rules – one for her, one for everyone else," Ramona said to Sonja, but not even Sonja was agreeing with her.

Luann and Tom Head Out for Their Wedding

"It's all overwhelming and fabulous at the same time," Luann said to the camera. "We've been through hell," she added, explaining that she wasn't going to let Tom's affair end their relationship. When Tom joked that he had a "hall pass" the night before their wedding, Luann just ignored it.

Tell Us: Do you think Tom and Luann should get married?

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

