Viva la Mexico! On the Wednesday, July 19, episode of the Real Housewives of New York City the ladies all headed down the Puerto Vallarta. Bethenny Frankel was feeling the pressure because she was hosting the trip, which meant it had to be perfect. When she arrived at the airport, Ramona Singer looked a little worse for the wear, claiming she’d had some type of laser peel on her face – oh, and Bethenny herself had some type of stomach bug and had been throwing up in a trashcan just hours before.

Things took a turn for the better, however, when the group pulled up to the villa where they would be staying. Even to this tough-to-please crowd, it was an impressive home away from home. That didn’t last long though. Soon after arriving, Ramona and Sonja Morgan started scrounging for the best room as they always do, and Bethenny was determined to put her foot down.

Roomgate Strikes Again

Bethenny was insisting that Ramona and Sonja weren’t possibly trying to claim a room. “That’s upsetting,” Bethenny said. “We’re not playing the room game.” Instead, the Skinnygirl mogul made everyone pick numbers. When Tinsley Mortimer had the chance to give out the first choice room — and gave it to Bethenny — Sonja basically flipped out, arguing that Tinsley was being ungrateful. (ICYMI, Tins has been staying in Sonja’s townhouse.)

When Sonja confronted Tinsley about it, Tinsley said it was Bethenny’s trip and therefore she should get the first choice. It probably goes without saying that Sonja didn’t like that very much. She and Ramona continued to complain as everyone else — Tins included — told them they were acting like children. Even Luann de Lesseps reasoned that there really wasn’t a bad room in the house … and she’s an (ex) countess, people.

Fashionably Late

Dinner was at 7 p.m. By 8:30 p.m. no one had arrived. Bethenny finally had it and wrangled everyone for the meal … well, almost everyone. Sonja and Ramona were still doing their hair and makeup — and complaining about their room.

Tinsley was a bit rattled because she’d learned that a story was going to run in the press claiming that she was “ungrateful” for Sonja’s hospitality. Tinsley suspected that Ramona was the one who had blabbed, claiming she had failed to give Sonja a gift as a sign of her appreciation.

Luann showed up to dinner completely sloshed, which Carole Radziwill thought was hilarious. When Luann made a toast thanking Bethenny for organizing the trip, Ramona jumped all over her saying it was a “group trip” and they all had helped organize it. Bethenny then asked Ramona why she was “an a--hole.” Sigh.

Tinsley Breaks Down in Tears



That’s when Tinsley decided to jump in and confront Sonja and Ramona about the impending story in the press claiming she was a poor houseguest. “People talk,” Sonja said as she shrugged.

“I didn’t talk to the press!” she added when Tinsley pressed further. Tinsley then accused Ramona, who said she “avoids” the media at all costs. “I hate the press,” Ramona added. To the camera, Sonja argued that Tinsley was in the press because she’d been arrested — period. In other words, it was Tinsley’s own fault.

When Ramona told Tinsley it wasn’t like “she’d killed somebody,” Tinsley responded by telling Ramona to “shut the f--- up.” Tinsley then stood up from the table and stormed out in tears. “Sonja loves the press,” Bethenny said to the camera. “This has Sonja written all over it.”

Bethenny told Sonja she “better change” or she wouldn’t have any friends left. To the camera, Sonja admitted that sometimes Ramona brought out less than the best in her, but reasoned that they were good friends and that was more important than everything else.

Tinsley wandered back to tell Sonja that she was making her feel like a child. Bethenny then announced that she had gotten on Sonja’s “roller coaster” and she was going to get off. Carole told them to “kiss and make up” but neither Tinsley nor Sonja seemed very interested in that.

Meanwhile, Luann and Ramona wandered around outside, where Lu toppled over, wasted. Instead of offering to get her a glass or water or help her up, Ramona laughed that Luann had “gone the wrong way” thinking there were stairs. Charming.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.



