Starting off on the right foot. Kristen Stewart kicked off Saturday Night Live with a bang on Saturday, February 4, addressing Donald Trump’s tweets, dropping the F-bomb and calling herself “so gay” at one point during her opening monologue.

“I’m here to promote my movie Twilight, which this week has been on iTunes for eight years. So check it out,” the 26-year-old Personal Shopper star said. “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know the president’s probably watching, and um, I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know.”



Stewart then flashed back to 2012, when she made headlines for cheating on then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson with her married Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. (Us Weekly had the exclusive photos.) At the time, the nation was atwitter over Stewart’s infidelity, and no one was more flustered than Trump.



“Four years ago I was dating this guy named Rob, um, Robert, and we broke up and we got back together, and for some reason, it made Donald Trump go insane,” the actress explained. “Here’s what he actually tweeted — and this is real — ‘Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again — just watch. He can do much better!’”



In total, Stewart said, the 70-year-old real estate mogul tweeted about the affair a total of 11 times, each time extending an olive branch out to Pattinson, 30.

“The president is not a huge fan of me, which is so OK, because Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now,” Stewart concluded of the whole Twitter diatribe, “because I’m hosting SNL and I’m like, so gay, dude.”



The Come Swim actress was most recently spotted with girlfriend Stella Maxwell at a theme park in Buena Park, California, last month, holding hands and enjoying a fun date night out. Prior to the Victoria’s Secret model, Stewart was also linked to musician St. Vincent, Stephanie “Soko” Sokolinski and Alicia Cargile.

After joshing around with cast members Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant onstage for a bit, Stewart was ready to finally start the show — but shocked the audience when she unexpectedly dropped an F-bomb in the process.



"We've got a good show and I totally care that I'm here because it's the coolest f--king thing ever-,” Stewart said, before immediately realizing that she had just dropped an F-bomb on live TV. Watch the OMG moment in the clip above!

