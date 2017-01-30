Score! Aside from the action on the field, Luke Bryan's take on the National Anthem and, of course, Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated halftime performance, Super Bowl LI promises some of the most over-the-top advertisements in the game’s history. But if you’re planning to use commercial breaks to restock on snacks, don’t worry, because many of the companies — which the New York Times reports paid an average of over $5 million for a 30-second spot — have already released the ads they’ll run on February 5. Scroll down for a rundown of what you can expect to see outside of Houston’s NRG Stadium Sunday.



Avocados From Mexico



Whether it’s guacamole or avocado toast, Jon Lovitz attempts to hypnotize viewers into eating the creamy green fruit anyway they’d like.

Bud Light



Two best bros bond over Bud Light to promote the beer’s new tagline, “Famous Among Friends.”

Buffalo Wild Wings



Retired Green Bay Packers player Brett Favre gets back on the field in the first of the restaurant chain’s Super Bowl campaign ads.

Fiji Water



Pepsi will spotlight its new LifeWTR February 5, but competitors at the Wonderful Company will use their 15-second spot to encourage viewers to continue chugging “Nature’s Gift.”



Intel



New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday’s championship event, but he’ll also appear in the tech company’s game day commercial. However, the 30-second clip, which features the 39-year-old enlisting Intel’s replay feature as he gets ready in the morning — made its debut well before the Patriots landed in the Super Bowl for the ninth time.



Lexus



Freestyle dancer Lil Buck, who also appears in Apple’s January AirPods commercial, breaks down to Sia’s “Move Your Body” to promote the manufacturer’s 2018 LC 500 performance coupe. Recognize the narrator? That’d be Speechless star Minnie Driver.

Mercedes-Benz



Oscar-winning directors the Coen Brothers helm the 60-second ad for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, in which Hollywood legend Peter Fonda addresses what happens when a driver’s car gets blocked in at the bar.



Mr. Clean



When the brand released its sexy 30-second spot, which shows the brand’s namesake mascot seducing the woman using its cleaning product, the internet took notice. But as the ad concludes, “You gotta love a man who cleans.”

Skittles



Instead of throwing rocks at her window, the star of the Wrigley Company’s Super Bowl commercial uses the fruit-flavored sweets to get love interest Katie’s attention — and the whole family grabs a bite. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Skittles urges viewers to “Romance the Rainbow.”

Snickers

Though the Mars candy brand will produce the first live Super Bowl commercial since 1981, it released a 75-second teaser to show viewers what they can expect from the Adam Driver–fronted ad.

Squarespace



John Malkovich fights for his domain name in a 77-second video, which of course references the 1999 film Being John Malkovich.



TurboTax



DJ Khaled and Kathy Bates have both appeared in recent commercials for the tax software, but for the big game, the brand is bringing out an even more timeless name: Humpty Dumpty, who does his taxes on his infamous wall.

Wix.com

Action stars Gal Gadot and Jason Statham battle the bad guys up front as Chef Felix easily whips together his website in the kitchen.



Yellow Tail

Model Ellie Gonsalves shows off her bikini body to promote the Australian wines in this 30-second ad.

Check out all of the commercials when Super Bowl LI airs February 5 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox.