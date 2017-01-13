AKM-GSI

Oh, this old thing? Rihanna headed to the set of Ocean's Eight in NYC on Thursday, January 12, in quite the casual ensemble — save for the price tag.

The "Kiss It Better" singer, 28, rocked an oversize Vetements hoodie (reading "hoodie"), striped Gucci socks, buckled Maison Margiela sneakers and a petite Louis Vuitton backpack. Let's break it down:



Hoodie: $1,215 (sold out at nordstrom.com)

Socks: $460 (at net-a-porter.com)

Sneakers: $990 (at barneys.com)

Backpack: $1,910 (at us.louisvuitton.com)

Grand Total: $4,575

And that doesn't even include the windbreaker.

Styling athleisure wear in unexpected ways is certainly nothing new for the "Diamonds" singer. Making her way to the Ocean's Eight set on Tuesday, where she's working with a female-led cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling, Rihanna bundled up in bubblegum sweats and a bright green Burberry trench. The day before that, she teamed a camouflage jacket with a slate, lace-up onesie (from her own line, Fenty, naturally).

While Rihanna's role in the film has yet to be revealed, it appears she's one of the "eight" opposite Bullock's "Ocean," the sister of George Clooney's Danny Ocean from the aughts' male-led trilogy.

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.



