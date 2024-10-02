Adam Devine learned firsthand that “dad weight is real” during his wife Chloe Bridges’ pregnancy with their son — and he’s “finally” shedding the excess pounds.

“My gosh, what an uphill battle that was. I didn’t even realize how plump I had gotten,” Devine, 40, exclusively joked to Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 2, while discussing his partnership with TurboTax. “I looked like I was a blueberry about ready to pop. I was Violet from Willy Wonka when she gets filled with all the liquid and then I grew a bad beard to cover up my neck fat at the end of last year.”

According to Devine, he felt “a little ashamed” by his weight gain and subsequently started overhauling his fitness and diet regimen.

“I’ve been just really watching what I’m eating and working out like a maniac to try to get it off,” the actor told Us. “I dropped like 20 or 25 pounds, something like that. So, it has finally been shed and I can breathe a sigh of relief. … I gained more weight than Chloe did and she had a baby.”

Devine and Bridges, 32, announced her pregnancy in October 2023, later welcoming son Beau in February 2024.

Despite the stricter regime he has going now, Devine found it enjoyable to indulge in Bridges’ pregnancy cravings.

“It was kind of fun [when] Chloe would get a hankering for pizza and I’m like, ‘Well, what if we do a little taste test and order pizza from three different spots?’” Devine quipped on Wednesday. “[I’d] be like, ‘I don’t know, Papa John’s is pretty good in here.’ Or, ‘I dunno, this garlic crust on the Domino’s, it has me going.’”

With the excess pounds finally behind the comedian, Devine and Bridges are basking in baby bliss with Beau.

“It was kind of what I expected. I think people try to scare you so much. They’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, your life is over. You’ll never get to do anything ever,’ and I think I was ready for that part of my life to be a little bit over,” Devine said of first-time parenthood. “I was ready to just be home and be a dad and not necessarily feel like I have to go out all the time. I’m tired. I work a lot, so when I’m off work, I used to feel like, ‘Well, we should try to go do something.’ Now, I’m like, ‘Let’s do nothing. Let’s stay at home with the baby.’”

He added, “I think, for my wife, it might be a little different because she is bearing the brunt of the parental responsibility right now because I’m wrapping up The Righteous Gemstones season 4 and I’m working just 12/14-hour days, 5-6 days a week. So she’s doing a lot of it and I’m really proud of how she stepped up to the plate. She’s killing it.”

Having to work long hours away from home does make Devine feel certain levels of “dad guilt.”

“She’s been great of just going, like, ‘Hey, you have to go to work. This is how it is,’” Devine mused of Bridges. “We both share that mentality of, like, ‘Hey, when you got to work, you have to work’ and the other person takes care of the life outside of work and she’s been fantastic.”

One of Devine’s recent projects is a commercial for TurboTax’s “Beat Your Price” campaign, which helps encourage tax filers to switch to TurboTax Full Service and receive a minimum of a 10 percent reduction in fees that they paid last season. In the ad spot, Devine created a “Tax Break Up” jingle.

“I’m a song-and-dance man at heart, so anytime I get to shuck my wares put on my dancing and shoes, I’m ready to go,” Devine joked to Us. “I loved the campaign. I thought it was funny, me being like a boy band member and coming out of a cloud of smoke and also when they cast Eric Griffin, my Workaholics costar as the old CPA, I thought that was funny.”

He continued, “I always love an opportunity to dunk on him, but I think I’m just the perfect age right now where people look at me and be like, ‘He should start doing his taxes, right? He’s getting older. He needs to take more financial responsibility.’ I think my fans as well, people that grew up watching Workaholics or Pitch Perfect or whatever, they also are at that age where they’re like, ‘We should take this more seriously. I’ve been writing off everything in my life. Is that going to get me in trouble? Should I talk to someone professionally about this?’ The answer is yes, you should.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi