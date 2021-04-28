The changes keep coming! Alex Rodriguez showed off his slim figure after splitting from Jennifer Lopez earlier this month.

“Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽,” the former MLB player, 45, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 28, alongside a pair of “then and now” photos showing off his transformation. “Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I’ve been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips. What food is your weakness?”

The sports star’s before and after photos come just weeks after he and the Hustlers actress, 51, announced they ended their engagement.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they said in a statement to the Today show on April 15. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

However, a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 26, that the baseball player isn’t ready to officially end things with his ex-fiancée.

“A-Rod will not give up on his and J. Lo’s relationship,” the insider said. “He is willing to do anything to make it work.”

The former couple hasn’t been shy on social media since their split. One day before their breakup was announced, the former New York Yankees player shared an Instagram Story video where he listened to Coldplay’s “Fix You” while sharing a display of photos of him and his now-ex. His camera eventually landed on an image of the words “Jennifer + Alex” written in sand at the center of a big heart with an arrow going through it.

Lopez, meanwhile, was caught “liking” an Instagram post featuring a shady quote the day the split news broke.

“Don’t make her think you care when you have never given a f—k about her,” the quote, which was shared by author Reuben Holmes, a.k.a. r.h. Sin, read. “Don’t let them manipulate you. How many times have you been told ‘I love you’ by someone who has continued to treat you like s—t?”

The breakup came two months after Rodriguez was discussed during the season 7 reunion of Southern Charm. During the show, Madison LeCroy was accused of sleeping with him.

While the South Carolina native, 30, admitted that Rodriguez had DM’d her, she denied accusations of an affair.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” she told Page Six in February. “[It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance. … [We’ve talked] randomly, but not [consistently].”

While Rodriguez and Lopez never addressed the situation publicly, sources close to the former shortstop told Us at the time that he’d “never met” the Bravo star.

The “I’m Real” singer was previously married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. The exes share 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. The athlete, for his part, shares daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.