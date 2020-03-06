Love the skin you’re in! Ali Fedotowsky embraced her figure during a family vacation to Hawaii with her husband, Kevin Manno, and their two kids.

“Dimples on my cheeks and on my face 😉🌴,” the 35-year-old former Bachelorette wrote alongside a photo of herself in a one-piece bathing suit with her kids Molly, 3, and Riley, 21 months, via Instagram. “One week post Hawaii and I find myself sitting here reminiscing while looking at photos on my phone. Best trip of my life. I ate what I wanted, I drank what I wanted, I rocked a bathing suit without any fear whatsoever, and as a result, I created the most amazing memories with my family!”

Fedotowsky went on to say that she would have missed candid time with her family if she was preoccupied with her looks.

“It’s incredible how much time we spend worrying about how we look – and then end up missing moments like this,” she wrote. “I vow never to miss them again!”

Fedotowsky also addressed her daughter’s bathing suit, which was on backwards in the photo.

“P.S. @mollymanno’s swimsuit is totally on backwards. Mom fail moment 🤦🏼‍♀️ ha! #wedgie,” she wrote, adding more hashtags, “#cellulite #selflove #liveyourlife #youmatter #familytime #bodypositive.”

The reality TV personality has always been candid about her post-baby body.

“I didn’t want to be showing an unrealistic depiction of what my post-pregnancy body looks like,” she told Us Weekly in July 2018, two months after she welcomed Riley.

More recently, Fedotowsky kicked off the new year by celebrating 2019 — the year she learned to love herself.

“To love my body for how it serves me each and every day,” she wrote on January 1 via Instagram. “What a GIFT it is to be able to breathe, walk, run, dance, and yes…exercise! So in 2020, I vow to start taking care better care of this body. … A huge part of me learning to love myself this last year was realizing what a gift it is to have a body that I’m able to move and exercise with in the first place.”