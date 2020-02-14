Discipline equals results! Andy Cohen has been flaunting his ripped physique via Instagram and his body transformation is all thanks to a major lifestyle change.

Stanislav Kravchenko, the 51-year-old Bravo personality‘s longtime personal trainer, recently told Bravo Insider that Cohen is making healthier choices about what he eats and drinks.

“Andy does look [more] ripped than ever before, and I’m super happy about this,” Kravchenko said. “I will say I didn’t dramatically change [the] exercise routine. I think that Andy [prioritizes] his health right now more, and his healthy lifestyle, and he [started] eating cleaner, healthier. He cut down on drinking as well.”

The Equinox trainer added, “I think [the] combination of eating healthy, [cutting] down on drinking, and being very active in the gym, it’s success. [Andy] got success. He got the body he has now!”

Although Cohen is a busy father to his 12-month-old son Benjamin, the reality TV mogul still makes going to the gym a priority.

“He always comes, he cancels [less frequently], he always shows up,” Kravchenko said. “Even if he’s tired sometimes, he still comes, he does his workout with me, so he [did] become more healthy and I think [he] prioritizes his health right now very well.”

Cohen showed off his new body via Instagram in December 2019 while vacationing with friends in St. Barts. In the group photo, the Watch What Happens Live host grins at the camera on a yacht while wearing a pair of blue swim trunks.

The Superficial author revealed on the Today show in November 2019 that he had quit drinking on his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which serves alcohol to its guests.

“This summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach,” Cohen, who dropped 12 pounds from cutting back on alcohol, explained. “I’m like, ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.’”

Cohen shared how he became more serious about fitness over the years in an interview with The Cut in 2017.

“When I got to the point where I could afford a personal trainer, my idea of wellness changed because my workouts became better,” he said at the time. “I used to go to the gym and just kind of walk around looking at guys and talking to people and not doing anything. When you’re actually paying for a trainer, it means you’re probably going to get a better workout.”