Andy Cohen This Is How I Lost 12 Pounds





Healthy changes. Andy Cohen opened up about his weight loss journey by sharing how he dropped 12 pounds.

Speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today’s fourth hour, the pair discussed how Tim McGraw spoke candidly on the show the day before about reexamining his health after his daughter brought up the issue. Kotb, 55, then asked if someone had spoken to Cohen, 51, about his physical well-being before he chose to make a change in his life.

“I’m a pretty tough critic of myself and don’t you find that seeing yourself in a monitor every day — doesn’t that mess with your head sometimes?” he explained to Kotb on Tuesday, November 5. “Because you’re forced to look in the mirror a lot, because there is a monitor under these cameras that we are looking at.”

He ultimately credited cutting back on alcohol as the key to his weight loss. The Superficial author, therefore, has not had a single alcoholic beverage on his Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, since mid-July.

“This summer, I had a moment where I was like, I really felt like my suits were getting tight and it was beach season and I was wearing like button-downs to the beach,” he said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not this guy, I’m not doing this.’”

Cohen has opened up about his health before, telling The Cut in 2017 about how wellness has changed for him over the years. “When I got to the point where I could afford a personal trainer, my idea of wellness changed because my workouts became better,” he revealed.

“I used to go to the gym and just kind of walk around looking at guys and talking to people and not doing anything,” he continued. “When you’re actually paying for a trainer, it means you’re probably going to get a better workout.”

The Most Talkative author, who is the father of 9-month-old son Benjamin, noted that wellness to him means “taking care of your body.” He additionally gave insight to his overall nutrition, saying that he’s “either being really healthy or just not” when it comes to junk foods.

“There are moments in my life where I am trying to lose weight for something, and unless that’s happening, I try to indulge within reason,” he revealed. “The funny thing is I’m usually the most out of shape in the summer. It’s ridiculous, but I like to eat hot dogs and hamburgers and ice cream in the summer and I just don’t believe in denying myself. Life is too short and it’s boring to not enjoy yourself.”

When speaking to the publication, he admitted that his struggles included “monitoring my drinking, my carbs and my cardio.”