When we’re trying to get into shape, celebrity diets are our number one inspiration. A-listers know exactly what works and they can prove it with their long, lean legs and seemingly endless abs. Thankfully, they’re also often kind enough to share their secrets with us, and we’re listening closely (and taking notes)!

Below are five huge celebrity diets that are totally killing it in 2019, from ones we can’t stop hearing about to others we can’t stop Googling. One of them is bound to be the one that finally helps us to hit our goals — and maintain them for good — so what are we waiting for? There’s no better time than the present to live our best lives as our best selves!

Noom is an app-driven diet program that’s been blowing up like crazy over the past couple of years, showing up over and over again in web searches, and subsequently, on our phones. Through its use of advanced technology and real human empathy, it’s helping users not only transform their bodies, but their minds too. The personalized plans and expert specialists seek to create long-lasting healthy habits and motivated mindsets focused on wellness, and most importantly, happiness! Plus, we think having a support group of other Noom users is key to keeping it up!

The ketogenic diet, also known simply as keto, is huge in celebrity health. Even Kourtney Kardashian swears by it! She’s not the only one who sticks to the high-protein, low-carb diet plan, of course. Other celebs including Vanessa Hudgens, Jenna Jameson, Halle Berry and the Keto Guido himself, Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore, have seen tremendous results while on it! It can be a little tough getting started, but we can always get a little extra help with our meal planning!

Fasting has become more and more popular over the last year. Most often, people consume all of their food within eight hours, fasting for the rest of the day, though there are other versions too, such as the 5:2 method, in which people restrict their calorie intake during the weekdays and eat normally on the weekends. Celebs including Molly Sims, Chris Pratt, Jenna Jameson, Brooke Burke, and even Tia Booth of The Bachelor fame have all spoken so highly of this method!

The paleolithic diet, known commonly as paleo, cuts out processed foods and adds in tons of lean meats, fruits, veggies, nuts and other simple foods that resemble what cavemen used to eat! This means saying goodbye to most dairy products and sugary sweets while welcoming more healthy fats, meat, fish, eggs, veggies and more into our meals. Celebs including Christina Aguilera, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Biel, Blake Lively, and even Matthew McConaughey have achieved major results the paleo way! Have you tried it yet?

Who doesn’t love Mediterranean food? This celeb-favorite diet is all about eating it, with a focus on healthy dishes from the region, of course, rather than endless falafel platters and shwarma wraps. Healthy can be just as yummy, though! Queer Eye’s food expert, Antoni Porowski, “lives for” fresh Mediterranean dishes to stay healthy, and other fans include celebrity chef Rachael Ray, Penélope Cruz, and John Goodman. This diet also may or may not be popular because it includes drinking around one glass of red wine per day. Hey, whatever works and keeps us feeling our best!

