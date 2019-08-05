



We all know that probiotics are important, and there’s a good chance we’ve tried or at least thought about trying a probiotic supplement to balance our digestive system and gut health. And that’s great! But that’s only step one.

In order for probiotics to work effectively to support our health, they actually may need some support of their own. That’s why we’re adding prebiotics to our diet too, and this recently released blend makes it so easy to get started!

See it: Get the InnerFuel Prebiotic for just $40 at Bulletproof! Subscribe and save 10%!

Bulletproof’s InnerFuel Prebiotic is an unflavored powder blend of plant-powered prebiotics that may nourish good gut bacteria, AKA probiotics, therefore support our digestive health and boost our immunity to keep us healthy and energetic! Each serving has 17 grams of prebiotics, but not one gram of sugar! Zero net carbs, too!

This prebiotic might be new, but it’s already racking up stellar reviews. Shoppers are calling it a “gut savior,” noting at how it’s helped them to finally feel regulated. One said it “has really taken away [their] stomach bloat,” too! Many agree that it’s easily the best supplement they’ve tried, one saying it’s “the first that does not upset [their] system” after years of trying different kinds!

This dietary supplement is keto-friendly and allows us to concentrate on our current diet without having to worry about eating only fiber-rich foods to keep our digestive system happy. It also may help to keep our blood sugar from spiking after meals! Our whole body is liking the sound of this.

This supplement is made with the plant-based prebiotic powder called Larch Arabinogalactan, which is a natural immune booster that also features polyphenols that fight off free radicals! It also contains the gentle organic acacia and guar fiber, which may help us to feel fuller after meals!

To take InnerFuel, all we need to do is mix one or two scoops into eight ounces of whatever we’re drinking. Start off with one scoop if this is your first prebiotic supplement and work your way up from there. We can dissolve it into our morning coffee, a fresh smoothie or anything from iced tea to plain water. Since it’s unflavored, it doesn’t have that sickeningly sweet or chemical-loaded flavor that other supplements tend to have. Shoppers say there’s no grittiness either. In fact, they say it even adds some creamy smoothness to some of their drinks!

InnerFuel was actually born right out of the mind of Dave Asprey, Bulletproof’s founder. When his current routine just wasn’t cutting it, he started adding prebiotics to his morning coffee, and ended up being thrilled by how he began to feel fuller for longer periods of time. Thus, InnerFuel was created! We love that the company founder was so directly involved in the creation of this product and it makes us even more excited to see how it could change our health — and our life!

It’s time to officially make prebiotics a part of our life. It will seem like such a small change at first. Adding a scoop of unflavored powder to a drink we were going to have anyway? No problem. The results may be huge, though! Game-changing! And with InnerFuel, we know we don’t have to spend hours doing research. We have all we need right here!

