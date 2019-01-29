We aren’t certain we can all agree on much these days, but it’s clear one thing is for certain: Gone are the days of dieting. The latest craze sweeping the nation? Lifestyle changes. Yes, you read that right, lifestyle changes. Between online gym, food subscription boxes, and apps, it seems the old-fashioned way has been upgraded. Beyonce and Jay-Z were clearly on to something when they said, “Let me upgrade ya.”

Sure, 2018 seemed to be the unofficial “year of Keto,” but according to Google Trends, another diet was just nipping at its heels: Noom. We can confidently say that 2019 will undoubtedly be the “year of Noom,” which is a great excuse to take advantage of the two-week trial!

See it: Snag a 14-day trial of Noom! After trial, subscription is $149 for six months (less than $1 a day!)

So, what exactly is Noom? Noom is an app-driven diet which offers one-on-one personal health coaching and community-based chats. The sole concept of Noom revolves around the stigma of diet-seekers going into an experience alone. Through personalized meal plans, motivational and guidance, and a personal coach, Noom eliminates all the fear potential users may be feeling.

But let’s back this up for a moment.

Once a user downloads the Noom app, they are asked a series of questions to identify goals. Noom wants to get to know their future-users. Prepare to answers things such as current weight, fitness goals, bad habits, health-related issues in the past, experiences of dieting in the past and any additional information that would hinder any progress with Noom. From there, users are then directed a certified “health-coach.” This health-coach will help users get through the 16-week course that has been customized for them.

Noom then has opted to create two completely different, yet equally beneficial programs. Noom offers two month-to-month memberships: a “Healthy Weight Program” or a “Diabetes Prevention Program.” In terms of pricing, it boils down to being between $17-59 per month depending on which package a potential user selects. While both are seemingly different from one another, both programs are equally beneficial.

What sets Noom apart from traditional app-driven diets?

For starters, Noom takes an alternative route and prides itself in its educational approach. Noom users can anticipate daily required health-based and nutritional articles. While most deem them unnecessary, Noom focuses in on them. Why? Well, through a series of required quizzes, Noom can develop a better understanding of the reasoning behind the user’s bad habits. For instance, Noom will be able to pinpoint trigger foods that have developed a poor relationship with food in the past. Noom can begin to understand the “why” behind poor food behavior. We can’t help but absolutely love this concept! It’s such a hands-on approach, in comparison to the other traditional diet programs. Instead of focusing on the cliche, over-used logic “this food is bad,” Noom focuses in on “why that food is bad.”

From there, Noom takes those answers and assigns a program hoping to create healthy relationships with certain foods. Broken down into three categories, Noom assigns a nutritional plan to users consisting of the following foods from the red, green or yellow group. Green consists of apples, coffee, egg white, nonfat yogurt, oatmeal, skin & nut milk, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes. Red consists of beef, bacon, cake, french fries, full-fat cheese, pizza, nut butter, and wine. Lastly, Yellow includes avocados, beans, beer, eggs, grilled poultry and seafood, hummus, low-fat cheeses and quinoa. Suffice to say, these categories do not disappoint!

Taking this approach a step further, Noom then connects users who have the same issues. Here, all of the current 45 million users have the opportunity to interact and provide moral support to one another. We can’t help but absolutely love this inclusive community!

The reason Noom has been so successful is solely based on its virtual component. Similarly to Weight Watchers, Noom offers a personal coaching component, which is amazing. Except, Noom understands the need for constant support. Designed with every day millennials in mind, Noom’s virtual aspect takes this program a step further!

While there are countless success stories among reviewers, it’s extremely important to note that Noom is not for the faint of heart. The 16-week course will not work if the user does not. Unlike other diets promising extreme results, Noom is extremely forthcoming that all results are contingent on hard work and the desire to change their lifestyle. We love Noom’s transparency!

Fitness lovers looking for a change? Look no further! Noom is the perfect option.

See it: Snag a 14-day trial of Noom! After trial, subscription is $149 for six months (less than $1 a day!)

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!