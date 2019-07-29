



Bow Wow is in big trouble, at least with the internet, after he body-shamed Wendy Williams in a particularly cruel way.

On Sunday, July 28, the rapper posted a photo on Twitter of the talk show host smiling as she walked down a beach in black bikini. He captioned the photo, “They say its a hot girl summer” and added several insulting emojis including 😂, 😷and 🤢.

Understandably, fans flooded his social media feed with comments slamming the 32-year-old, formerly known as Lil’ Bow Wow — and defending Williams. “She can literally step on you,” one wrote to the 5-foot-7 performer. Other fans spread love for the Ask Wendy author by pointing out her success. “Wendy flying in private jets while you posting google images and flying coach, beyloved,” wrote one. Still another commented, “Yet she out here making much more money than you and ended you.”

Indeed, it seems Bow Wow went after Williams, 55, as payback after she blasted him on her show the week before for his misogynistic comments about his ex-girlfriend Ciara. In a moment that went viral, the rapper interrupted his own club performance of “Like You,” his hit with Ciara from 2005, to call the “Level Up” singer, who’s now married to NFL star Russell Wilson, a “bitch.” Said Bow Wow, “I had this bitch first.”

The Wendy Williams Show host — who recently shared she will not be reconciling with estranged husband, Kevin Hunter — called Bow Wow out in her Hot Topics segment on Wednesday, July 24. “Bow Wow, I am mad at you … What’re you doing,” she said. “Bow Wow, I’m not hating on you, but young man, so what?”

Continued Williams, “It’s very distasteful. We’ve all had somebody before we had you, man. We’ve all lived, but to be shirtless in a club and calling her a ‘b—h,’ you were so wrong for that.”

