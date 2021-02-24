Look good, feel good! Britney Spears acknowledged that her body has changed recently and she’s OK with it.

The pop star, 39, showed off her new physique in a new dance video via Instagram on Tuesday, February 23, admitting that her last one “was from months ago,” adding, “Hence why my body looks a little different in this new video.” Spears went on to reveal her diet plan, which isn’t as stringent as some may have thought.

“No. … I didn’t follow through with the ice cream diet 😂🍦” Spears captioned the clip. “I chose portion control which is very hard when it comes to Doritos 🙈🤣 !!!!!! On a positive note … my body does feel way better now 💪 !!!!!”

Spears’ latest dance video showed her showcasing her moves in a white cropped top and pink shorts. She was also sporting socks in the clip, which only covered her toes. Spears explained the strange placement in her caption, telling followers, “well I’m waiting for real lyrical shoes.” The “Toxic” singer added that her marble floors have “done a number on my feet with blisters,” forcing her to lean on “white tape covered with a black sock.”

The Louisiana native’s video comes during a tumultuous time for her following the release of the Framing Britney Spears documentary film, released on Hulu as part of The New York Times Presents series.

The special documented the singer’s many trials and tribulations throughout her career, including her ongoing legal battle with dad Jamie Spears. Fans and fellow celebrities have been rallying around the Grammy winner following the film’s release.

Mara Wilson penned an op-ed for The New York Times early this week in which she acknowledged the struggle Britney and other young female stars in Hollywood, including herself, have faced. The Matilda star, 33, wrote that fame can be “terrifying,” sharing her own experiences.

“The writer had asked me what I thought of Britney Spears. Apparently, I replied that I ‘hated’ her,” Wilson recalled in the Tuesday, February 23, op-ed. “I didn’t actually hate Britney Spears. But I would never have admitted to liking her. There was a strong streak of ‘Not Like the Other Girls’ in me at the time, which feels shameful now — although hadn’t I had to believe that, when I’d spent so much of my childhood auditioning against so many other girls? Some of it was pure jealousy, that she was beautiful and cool in a way I’d never be. I think mostly, I had already absorbed the version of The Narrative surrounding her.”

Wilson described that narrative as “terrifying,” adding, “Her story is a striking example of a phenomenon I’ve witnessed for years: Our culture builds these girls up just to destroy them.”

The film also inspired Britney’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, to publicly apologize for the way she was treated. The pair dated for four years, calling it quits in 2002. On February 12, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to deliver a lengthy statement acknowledging his part in her mistreatment.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” the Trolls actor wrote. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism.”

Timberlake’s apology also addressed Janet Jackson, whom he famously performed alongside and exposed during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” the “Cry Me a River” singer wrote.

An insider told Us Weekly amid backlash from the film that she “would never want her fans to release the hounds on Justin.”

The source added, “Britney does not hold a grudge against Justin over anything he’s said or done. She feels that they were young and in love and both did stupid things when they were together. She was heartbroken when they separated, but it’s not something she dwells on now. She’s happy and happy for him.”

Britney’s been leaning on her boyfriend Sam Asghari in the wake of the drama. The pair recently shared a hilarious clip from a hike, during much of which the musician’s boyfriend carrier her on his back.