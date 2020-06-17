Cardi B is setting the record straight after trolls accuse her of altering her body in photos and videos before posting to social media.

While dressed in a light blue Louis Vuitton bikini and gold hoops, the 27-year-old “I Like It” rapper delivered a perfect response to her haters. “Now I know a bitch gained some weight, because I had to make the thighs match the motherf–kin’ ass,” she explained in an Instagram video posted Tuesday, June 16. “I know I gained a little bit of weight and I’m actually holding it in … but it doesn’t matter though … I got lipo money.”

The Grammy winner also addressed the matter in her Instagram Stories thereafter, adding, “Like y’all think I’m editing it, just ask me for a [clip] … I got a little fat. I gained a little weight, you know what I’m saying? It’s all good. [You] can ask me for a video, I’ll show ya.”

Though trolls have accused Cardi of editing her image in social media posts, there are a couple of things she has altered amid the coronavirus quarantine. Not only did she debut a massive back tattoo late last month, she also shared the footage from her chest piercing experience on Tuesday. She has also debuted fun hair looks while quarantining from home.

Cardi shares daughter Kulture, 23 months, with husband Offset. After welcoming their daughter in July 2018, she underwent a liposuction procedure not long after getting a breast augmentation.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist opened up to E! News last year about why she chose to publicize her cosmetic surgery journey. “It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” she told the news outlet at the time. “Like when you see somebody that had lipo you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing.”

Cardi added, “But it’s actually like a very long process, recovery. It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months. The stages is [sic] very frustrating. Sometimes it get [sic] a little bit discouraging.”

The Rhythm + Flow judge also confirmed that the final result “might not come out how you want it to be.”