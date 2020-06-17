Cardi B Shares Footage of Herself Getting Chest Piercings: Watch

Cardi B is all too familiar with the phrase “beauty is pain.”

On Tuesday, June 16, the 27-year-old rapper posted not one but four videos to her Instagram feed documenting the painful — but successful! — process of getting dermal piercings on her chest and lip.

In the footage, the “I Like It” singer sits in a chair while gripping onto husband Offset’s hand for emotional support. “1 down,” she captioned the first set of videos in which she’s filmed screaming in pain. Nevertheless, she persisted and posted a second set of videos: “round 2.”

It appears as though the technician pierced the performer from the comfort of her home. For the appointment, Cardi B wore shorts, an unzipped hoodie and large hoop earrings. Her short blue hair perfectly matched her super long, pointy acrylics.

After she successfully got her chest piercings, she got a lip piercing, too. “This bitch hurt 😩,” the performer captioned a video of herself screaming while getting pierced. “I forgot how it felt.”

Once all was said and done, Cardi B shared “the finale 💎💰,” a video showing her 68 million Instagram followers the “final result.” She has three piercings in total on her chest, one of which is a dollar sign-shaped stud encrusted with diamonds.

Cardi B’s piercing videos remind Us of the Bronx native’s at-home waxing session last April. “Today is pain day,” she wrote on her Instagram Story before sharing a video clip from the hair-removal appointment.

Unsurprisingly, the waxing session was equally as traumatizing for the hitmaker, who was filmed screaming in agony. To calm her nerves during the appointment, she held onto her manicurist’s hand.

Fans couldn’t help but take to Twitter to comment on the star’s waxing video. “Cardi B getting a wax and acting like she’s giving birth,” one follower wrote.

