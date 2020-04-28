Cardi B Attempts to Get a Bikini Wax During Quarantine: 'Today Is Pain Day'

At-home haircuts and manicures have become the norm during the COVID-19 quarantine, but it’s practically universal knowledge that bikini waxes are on hold until further notice. That is, unless you’re Cardi B.

The “I Like It” singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 26, to surprise her 63.3 million followers with a video of her undergoing the uncomfortable waxing process. The rapper dressed in sweats and a face mask for the appointment, which likely took place at her home.

“Today is pain day,” the 27-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story, before sharing the NSFW footage with followers.

Over the course of the harrowing experience, Cardi B is filmed screaming in agony. She yelled “no! no! no!” right before her waxer began.

At one point, she requested that the “nail lady” hold her hand. At this time, it’s unclear whether or not the performer successfully finished the hair-removal session.

Fans couldn’t help but share their thoughts about Cardi’s waxing sesh on Twitter. One person said, “Cardi B getting a wax and acting like she’s giving birth.”

Others weren’t so thrilled to see the star getting a beauty treatment while most remain unable to during quarantine. “And Cardi B is getting a wax,” the Twitter user wrote. “Quarantine doesn’t have the same meaning everywhere.”

The Bronx native not only got a Brazilian — er, well, attempted — but she also got a fresh set of long pink acrylics. On Monday, April 27, she posted a photo from her balcony wearing athleisure and matching her hair to her new talons.

Earlier in the month, the Grammy Award-winner chatted with Bernie Sanders. Before talking about politics and his decision to endorse Joe Biden for president, the senator asked the acrylics-lover to critique his nails.

“I want you to take a look at my nails,” he said. “How are they looking?”

“They’re looking very quarantine,” she hilariously replied. “I can tell you’ve been in quarantine for a while now with your nails. But you know what, it’s ok Uncle Bernie.”

