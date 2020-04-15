Cardi B Told Senator Bernie Sanders His Nails Look ‘Very Quarantine’

Cardi B continues to make Us smile, this time for criticizing senator Bernie Sanders’ nails.

On Tuesday, April 14, the Grammy Award-winning rapper took to Instagram Live to talk to “Uncle Bernie Sanders.” While discussing many political topics such as his recent endorsement of Joe Biden, she teased the 78-year-old for his unmanicured nails.

Cardi B Has the Most Insane Nails — and We Have the Pics to Prove It

When he joined the chat, he asked the Bronx native how his nails looked, holding his hands up to the camera for her to see. “I want you to take a look at my nails,” he said. “How are they looking?”

“They’re looking very quarantine,” she hilariously replied. “I can tell you’ve been in quarantine for a while now with your nails. But you know what, it’s ok Uncle Bernie.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper was a major supporter of the Vermont senator’s democratic presidential candidate run. She acknowledged this Tuesday, admitting, “I had a fit because I was so hurt and upset that you dropped out of the race and everything.”

Hailey Baldwin Gives Justin Bieber a Facial, Plus More A-List Men Indulging in Beauty While Social Distancing

She continued, “I keep telling my people and my supporters that you guys really need to go and vote. Now we’re between 45 [President Trump] — we ain’t going to name him over here — and Joe Biden.”

He explained that through his endorsement, Sanders is hoping to “work with Joe to see that he becomes a more progressive candidate.”

Cardi B has been spending her time in self-quarantine quite productively! Along with this informative chat, the rapper has teamed up with Fashion Nova to donate $1 million to help those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“You know sometimes you give to charity and you wonder, ‘Is it really going to the people?’” she said in a clip on Wednesday, April 8, announcing the initiative. “Well we’re gonna make sure it goes to the people.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)