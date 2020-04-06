Kylie Jenner is using her time in self-quarantine to reset her beauty routine and let her hair recoup from all the wigs and extensions she wears in her usual life.

On Friday, April 3, the Lip Kit creator posted a video to her Instagram Stories showcasing her natural bob haircut. Overtop the snap, she wrote, “Hair health journey rn.”

Later that day, when appearing on an Instagram Live session with her BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, she further explained her current au naturel process. “This is actually the first time I’ve worn my natural hair,” she said during the chat, revealing that she still “used her little Dyson thing,” possibly referring to the new Corrale straightener. She explained that she’s also been using hair masks and argan oil on her dirty blonde strands, to give it a bit of a boost.

But it’s not just her hair she’s letting recover. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is also letting her natural nails breathe, going acrylic-free for what feels like the first time in forever.

“I feel so uncomfortable [about my natural nails] I don’t know how to type on my phone anymore because I usually type with the flats,” she told her friend during Friday’s session. “My nails didn’t even need to be taken off, this is just such a good time to take your hair out, nails out, go no lashes.” Then she joked, “We’re so natural, Stass.”

Her older sister Kim Kardashian is indulging in a similar beauty detox at the moment. However, she has big plans for when it’s over. The Skims founder posted a throwback image of herself sporting bleach blonde locks on Sunday, March 29. “My hair is gonna be so healthy after this quarantined time,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Contemplating dying it blonde when we can have human interaction again.”

