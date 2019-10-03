



Chelsea Handler is always cheeky, but with just one pantless Instagram photo, that’s more true now than ever.

On Wednesday, October 2, the comedian took to Instagram to share a picture of herself looking out a sliding glass door on the Australian island of Tasmania. In the shot, the Life Will be the Death of Me writer has a towel wrapped around just the top of her body, leaving her bare butt to flash the camera. With her trademark sense of humor, the talk show host captioned the pic, “I can’t believe I’m still single.”

Fans immediately began reacting, including some famous friends. Jessica Alba commented “Buns 🍑,” while Jessica Seinfeld wrote, “I’d hit it.” January Jones, Ashley Benson, Naomi Watts and comedian Jeffrey Ross also expressed their admiration of Handler’s round rear. Molly Sims quipped, “Chels, I thought this pic was only for me !!!”

True to form, the 44-year-old New York Times best selling author quipped back to other followers who made remarks about her booty. When one fan responded to Seinfeld, saying her comment was “#metoomovement territory,” Handler responded to that person. “Not if it’s welcome!” she wrote. When another person wrote, “I can’t believe a don’t see your balls. (Ya got some big ones!),” the actress joked, “They’re in the front, silly.”

Despite all the jokes, Handler is dedicated to working out and eating right. For her diet, she seeks the advice of celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, who also works with Alba, Jennifer Garner, Emmy Rossum and Busy Philipps. “It’s consultant style,” LeVeque told Us of working with her celeb clients in November 2018. “I’ll sit down with them. We’ll talk through some of their favorite things. I’ll give them some suggestions, follow up with them and make sure that they have the resources they need and then they can just reach out to me whenever they need me again.”

In addition to eating right, the New Jersey native hits the gym frequently and often posts photos of her fitness sessions with trainer Ben Bruno. “I train with @benbrunotraining only because I haven’t gotten around to finding someone else,” she captioned a September 2019 video of herself doing a one-legged supported bridge with one-arm shoulder presses.

In June 2019, the professional funny person shared a video in which she performed stationary lunges while curling one of her dogs, Chow rescue Bernice. Handler captioned the post, “When you’ve maxed out the dumbbells… #bernice.”

