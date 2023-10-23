Claudia Oshry is poking fun at herself — and her recent weight loss — with her Halloween costume.

“Ozempic Skeleton 💀,” Oshry, 22, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, October 22, alongside a photo of herself dressed up.

Oshry donned a skeleton bodysuit with glittery black fishnets and boots. She completed the look with silver rhinestones around her eyes.

The inspiration behind Oshry’s costume came after a social media user called her an “Ozempic skeleton” on a TikTok video she posted in early September. The comedian, 29, replied to the comment nearly a month later, to debut her look. In the clip, Oshry lip-synced the lyrics to “Ozempic Wegovy Mounjaro” by Ari Dayan as she danced around in her home.

The internet personality revealed in August that she was taking Ozempic — a medication meant for patients with diabetes — to lose weight and broke down in tears about her experience.

“The reason I’m nervous about sharing [how much I’ve lost] is because I’m ashamed of myself that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose,” she said during an August episode of “The Toast” podcast with her sister Jackie. “I could cry, I’m so mad at myself.”

As Oshry got vulnerable about her weight loss, she admitted that looking at older pictures of herself gives her “mixed emotions.”

“To be a fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world,” she said at the time. “[But] I feel like I handled it as good as I could have and I’m proud of the fact I was able to have a full life [before losing weight].”

Oshry isn’t the only star who has looked to Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, to assist with weight loss. Many celebrities have opened up about turning to the medication to lose a few pounds and the drug’s prominence has become a hot topic.

Earlier this year, Andy Cohen received backlash for congratulating several Bravolebrities — including Real Housewives stars — for using Ozempic to slim down. During an April episode of his SiriusXM Radio Andy show, Cohen, 55, admitted that the criticism was valid.

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching. I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened,” he said at the time, shortly after Dolores Catania, who has been candid about her Ozempic use, appeared on WWHL.

Oshry, for her part, called out the Bravo exec for his comments while creating a “layer of shame” about using the medication.

“So many people are speaking about Ozempic and fatness from a level of inexperience,” Oshry said in August. “There’s so much misinformation and a general lack of understanding of what it’s like to be fat … it’s damaging.”