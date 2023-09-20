Claudia Oshry a.k.a Girl With No Job is gushing over the “life-changing” result from her weight loss just one month after confirming her Ozempic usage.

“How does it feel to wear your arms out now?” a fan asked the influencer during an Instagram Q & A on Tuesday, September 19. Claudia, 29, replied, saying, “It’s honestly so liberating.”

“The Toast” podcast host went on to say that she was shocked by “how many clothing options I was missing out on” until now. Along with the reply, Claudia shared a selfie in which she was wearing bike shorts and a pink sports bra.

In August, Claudia made headlines after telling “The Toast” listeners that she was “obviously” taking Ozempic.

“You thought they were going to make a weight loss drug and I wasn’t going to take it?” she quipped on the podcast’s August 16 episode, which was released via Patreon. “You’re dumb. Of course, I’m f—king taking it.”

While Claudia said that she was “not ashamed” of taking Ozempic, she explained that she wanted to wait until she was fully “comfortable” before sharing the news publicly.

“I’m not suggesting anyone do this. I’m not suggesting anyone do anything,” she told the podcast listeners. “I just want to share what I’ve been doing. It’s been over a year since I decided I want to change my life. Now, I feel like I’m at a place where I’m comfortable-ish.”

However, Claudia also said that this is not her “permanent weight” — joking there will be a day where she’s “big and fat again” — crediting her “flexible” year as one reason behind the decision to take Ozempic.

“One day, I will have children. I will not be able to do this,” she added at the time. “It’s what’s working for me now. That’s the only reason I’ve been, kind of, hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want to be like, ‘I’ve figured it out. I’ve solved the problem for life.’ I have not.”

Claudia also sat down with her husband, Ben Soffer a.k.a. Boy With No Job, on his “Good Guys” podcast (which he cohosts with Josh Peck) to further discuss her weight loss and the decision to go public.

“Ben and I started Ozempic last year and I had asked Ben not to talk about it publicly yet,” she shared during August 21 episode. “I was, like, not super comfortable talking about it. I was still working through my feelings on the matter.”

Claudia went on to apologize for making Ben — and, in turn, Josh — lie to their listeners. “I just can’t believe I’m surrounded by liars,” Josh, for his part, joked during the episode.

“Ben is such a good husband that he lied on the podcast for me, and I appreciate that because I was not in a place where I felt comfortable yet,” Claudia concluded.