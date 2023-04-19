Working on his fitness! Colin Donnell shared photos of his shredded abs after revealing that he’s been spending a lot of time in the gym.

“I’m not #becomingwolverineagain, primarily because I’ve never actually played Wolverine BUT I am enjoying putting in some* work and getting into probably the best shape of my life at 40 years old and, welp, I’m pretty proud,” the Arrow alum, 40, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, April 19. Near the bottom of the post, he noted the asterisk meant he’s actually put in “a lot” of work.

The former Chicago Med actor went on to say that he was “probably gonna delete” the photos, but his wife, Patti Murin, chimed in to ask him to change his mind. “Don’t you dare delete this 😍,” the Broadway actress, 42, wrote in the comments section.

Donnell also tagged several accounts that he said helped him achieve his results, including a couple of kettlebell training programs, and cheekily added the hashtag “#dadbod.”

The Hallmark actor and his wife, who tied the knot in 2016, welcomed their second child earlier this month. “Welcome to our sweet, sweet Lorelai Grace Donnell,” Murin wrote via Instagram on April 7. “She was born April 2nd, and was welcomed so lovingly by her big sister Cecily. We are over the moon, feeling great and we also nap a lot. Love love love.”

The couple became parents in July 2020 with the arrival of daughter Cecily, now 2. In October 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting baby No. 2.

“Oops we did it again,” Murin shared via Instagram at the time, alongside a sweet photo of the twosome and their toddler. “So excited about what’s coming for our family,” Donnell added in a post via his own account.

The Lysistrata Jones actress suffered a miscarriage in 2017 shortly after she tried out for the Broadway production of Frozen. Murin later revealed that she almost turned down the role of Anna after her pregnancy loss, but she eventually reconsidered.

“They had asked me to come back in for a mix and match and I had a miscarriage four days before, so I said ‘No,’” the theater pro explained to Us Weekly in May 2018. “I knew by saying no it could absolutely let Frozen go from my life forever but I wasn’t in a place to go. I was sort of in a mindset of starting a family and was like, ‘Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. That’s that.’”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

After Murin and the Irreverent alum welcomed their rainbow baby Cecily, the duo revealed that the little one needed open-heart surgery shortly after her birth.

“She’s a real life, true superhero,” Murin explained in an October 2020 Instagram post. “Almost six weeks ago, at just 10 weeks old, Cecily had open heart surgery to repair a rather large hole that she was born with. A lot of babies are born with this condition, but the majority of them close up on their own. We found out about this when I was 22 weeks pregnant, so we’d known for a while that this was inevitable. But no matter how much you prepare mentally, watching your impossibly tiny new daughter go through an incredibly serious and invasive surgery is gut wrenching at best.”

The Royal Pains alum noted at the time that Cecily was doing “so, so well” after the procedure.